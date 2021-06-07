MILFORD — Milford sophomore Sawyer Laffoon couldn’t have picked a better time to hit his first career home run than the one he had against Armstrong-Potomac on Monday during the IHSA Class 1A regional championship.
Tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning with the bases juiced and two outs, Laffoon absolutely crushed one to the left field parking lot which completely took the life out of the Trojans' dugout and helped the Bearcats break the tie to grab a 5-1 lead that the home team never squandered, as the Bearcats won their first regional since 2017 with a 10-3 victory.
“That was my first home run ever; what better time to do it than in the regional championship?,” Laffoon said. The pitcher hung me a curveball and in my mind I just thought to go yard. It felt nice knowing that I changed the course of the game.”
The seven-run victory helped Milford improve to 14-6 on the season and allowed the Bearcats to advance to the sectional semifinals where they will face-off against Warrensburg (W.Latham) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at home.
“These guys have put in a lot of hard work,” said Bearcats coach Greg DeWerff. “After losing last year to COVID-19 when we had a really good senior group that could have made a run it was great to see these guys kind of take the torch and continue that this year. It means a lot.”
The Bearcats carried their momentum from the plate onto the field with their starting pitcher Payton Harwood leading the way. After giving up a run off a wild pitch in the first inning of action, the right-handed ace started to find a groove by retiring six of his next seven batters faced.
It wasn't until the fourth inning when Armstrong-Potomac got back onto the scoreboard by taking advantage of two defensive errors by the Bearcats, which led to a two-run inning by the Trojans to cut Milford’s lead to 8-3 after four innings of action.
Milford quickly recovered from its slip-up in the fourth by following those miscues with a 1-2-3 fifth inning by Harwood to close out his night on the mound before Aaron Banning finished things off in relief action by retiring six of 10 total batters faced between the sixth and seventh innings to effectively end the Trojans season.
“Neither one of my pitchers had their best stuff, but they made it work,” DeWerff said. “So that's a great sign of a good pitcher when they can get by with their C-type stuff and still make things work.
"They grinded out some innings, but in the end they did enough to not allow any big innings and so I'm very proud of them.”
Harwood lasted five innings to grab the win on the bump, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out seven and walking two. Banning then tossed two scoreless innings by striking out three and allowing two hits and two walks.
“It feels good to be regional champions because it's only the third time our school has done it,” Harwood said.
STAT BOOK
Laffoon led the Bearcats offense by totaling a team-high four RBIs off two hits including a grand-slam. Banning added a solo homer in the first inning for two runs scored and an RBI. Nick Warren and Owen Halpin chipped in two hits each and a run scored. Luke McCabe snagged a team-high two stolen bases to go along with a single.
