CHAMPAIGN — The past two seasons, Milford's baseball team had aspirations of bringing the school its first-ever baseball sectional championship.

After narrow losses in the sectional championship and sectional semifinal rounds the past two years, the Bearcats accomplished that historical feat when they defeated St. Thomas More 8-1 in Saturday's IHSA Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional championship.

For senior catcher Sawyer Laffoon, who has been the starting catcher for the past three years and almost certainly would be a four-year starter had COVID-19 not taken his freshman season away, it's tough to top Saturday and what it meant to Milford at the baseball, schoolwide and community levels.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you