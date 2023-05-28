Members of the Milford baseball team celebrate after the Bearcats defeated St. Thomas More 8-1 in Saturday's IHSA Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional championship. The title is the first sectional championship in program history.
Milford baseball coach Greg Dewerff receives the honorary Gatorade bucket shower after the Bearcats defeated St. Thomas More 8-1 for their first-ever sectional title in Saturday's IHSA Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional championship.
Members of the Milford baseball team celebrate after the Bearcats defeated St. Thomas More 8-1 in Saturday's IHSA Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional championship. The title is the first sectional championship in program history.
Milford baseball coach Greg Dewerff receives the honorary Gatorade bucket shower after the Bearcats defeated St. Thomas More 8-1 for their first-ever sectional title in Saturday's IHSA Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional championship.
CHAMPAIGN — The past two seasons, Milford's baseball team had aspirations of bringing the school its first-ever baseball sectional championship.
After narrow losses in the sectional championship and sectional semifinal rounds the past two years, the Bearcats accomplished that historical feat when they defeated St. Thomas More 8-1 in Saturday's IHSA Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional championship.
For senior catcher Sawyer Laffoon, who has been the starting catcher for the past three years and almost certainly would be a four-year starter had COVID-19 not taken his freshman season away, it's tough to top Saturday and what it meant to Milford at the baseball, schoolwide and community levels.
"Sophomore year we had a run at it and it didn’t come up how we wanted, then last year we fell short again in the semifinals, but we finally got it done," Laffoon said. "There’s nothing better."
The Bearcats (17-11-1) trailed 1-0 at the game's halfway point after the top of the fourth, but had a pair of offensive outbursts in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to give sophomore starting pitcher Caleb Clutteur plenty of run support.
Owen Halpin singled and Chase Clutteur walked to put a pair on with nobody out before Payton Harwood's lightly-hit grounder back to starting pitcher Matt DeLorenzo allowed all runners to safely advance and load the bases with nobody out.
Carson Shields tied it with a single before Chase Clutteur scored on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt at third. Harwood was tagged out on an amazing diving play by DeLorenzo on Gavin Schunke's safety squeeze, but the Bearcats were still able to get another with two outs in the inning when Shields scored on a passed ball.
Laffoon got the Bearcats' five-run fifth started when he scored on a passed ball before Shields brought Halpin and Caleb Clutteur home on a two-run double. After a Schunke bunt single, RJ Mann brought Shields home on an infield single that also saw Schunke score on an error.
Between the fourth and fifth innings, the Bearcats laid down five bunts and took advantage of three Sabers errors and two passed balls.
"We’ve really embraced the small game, still with the ability to barrel the ball up," Bearcats coach Greg Dewerff said. "We’re trying to create as much chaos as possible on the bases, because that keeps the defense on their heels and allows us to inject a ton of energy into our offense.
"We executed well and it was a lot of fun."
Shields led the lineup with a single, a double, three RBIs and two runs from the seven-spot in the lineup while Schunke had two hits and a run from the eight-holt and nine-hitter Mann had a single and RBI, proving the depth of the Milford lineup.
"That’s the beauty of baseball I can run a play for my best [basketball] scorer or hand the ball to my all-state running back, but baseball is one through nine and we all get a shot," Dewerff said. "Everyone knows no matter where they are in the lineup that they’re just important as everyone else, that our bench guys are just as important injecting energy into everybody else."
For Caleb Clutteur, the beneficiary of that offensive support, the depth of the team's lineup can be summed up in much simpler terms.
"It takes us a while to get our bats going, but once they get rolling there’s no stopping them," Caleb Clutteur said. "We’ve just got a whole lot of dogs on the team. We all get money."
The sophomore right-hander got more support than he could have asked for, allowing an unearned run on four hits, five walks and five strikeouts in six innings of work before Adin Portwood's perfect seventh inning sealed the deal.
The Sabers got the best of he and the Bearcats in a 5-2 St. Thomas More win two weeks ago, but that just made the sophomore hurler want the ball that much more Saturday.
"I just knew if I had the ball on the mound we were going to win, I just had that mindset," Caleb Clutteur said. "We lost to them earlier in the season when I started against them and I wasn’t going to let that happen again.
"I wanted that chance to win the game."
Caleb Clutteur is one of a handful of reliable arms for the Bearcats, all of whom have a familiar face in Laffoon, who calls every pitch of every game, even the several he missed earlier in the season due to injury.
"We’ve got the best pitching staff in the area, no question," Laffoon said. "I know that whatever I call they’re going to trust me and put it where I want it, and it just always comes out the right way."
Saturday's win was a long time coming, particularly for a senior class that entered high school with a ton of expectations on themselves and the plans on making the history they just made, and then some.
While Dewerff doesn't like to look too far ahead, he doesn't have to look very far to see the Bearcats are now just a game away from next weekend's IHSA State Finals with one of the most special groups to come through Milford.
"I don’t like to think too far ahead, but they’re just good kids," Dewerff said. "They work hard, they love each other and play for each other and they allow us to coach them hard.
"No feelings are hurt, they just understand and know what they can do, so they’ve allowed us to coach them hard and that’s why we’re here," he added. "They’re a resilient group, an extremely fun group, and they deserve all of this."
UP NEXT
The Bearcats will face Henry-Senachwine Monday at 11 a.m. in the Illinois Wesleyan University Super-Sectional at Jack Horenberger Field in Bloomington.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.