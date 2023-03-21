KANKAKEE — As he begins his third season as one of the key figures of the Reed-Custer baseball team and after three-year careers as the football team's quarterback and basketball team's point guard, Comets senior ace Jake McPherson is no stranger to tense competition.

That's exactly what McPherson got when he found himself in a battle of premier pitching with Bishop McNamara senior stalwart Michael O'Connor and freshman sensation Callaghan O'Connor, a battle McPherson and the Comets won in Tuesday's meeting at McNamara.

McPherson was sharp as ever in Tuesday's cold, rainy game, fanning 14 batters and allowing just two hits in a walk over six shutout innings in the Comets' 4-2 win.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you