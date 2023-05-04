KANKAKEE — Clutch hitting and early deficits have hindered Bishop McNamara's success all season, but on Wednesday evening against Herscher neither were a factor in the Fightin' Irish's ability to secure a walk off victory in front of their home crowd.

Trailing 4-0 immediately through the top half of the opening frame before extending its deficit to 5-0 after the Tigers tacked on another run in the top of the third, Bishop McNamara went on to score six-straight unanswered runs, including two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to help claim a 6-5 come-from-behind win.

"The story of our year has been having a hard time moving runners and leaving guys on base," Fightin' Irish head coach Kurt Quick said. "We were hoping to break through and tonight was a good night to break through against Herscher High School."

