KANKAKEE — Around the midway point of Thursday’s wet and windy Metro Suburban Conference baseball game at Bishop McNamara between the Fightin’ irish and Elmwood Park, Irish ace Brady Bertrand started to realize he was in the process of throwing a no-hitter.
But in true, superstitious baseball form, Bertrand couldn’t discuss the details he was piecing together with his teammates or coaching staff.
“[In] about the fourth inning,” Bertrand said he began to realize what he was on the precipice of. “I didn’t say anything to jinx it though.”
As Bertrand kept his lips sealed, his arm continued to do the talking, as the Knox College commit fanned 13 Tigers in his no-hitter in the Fightin’ Irish’s 10-0 victory Thursday.
“[I hit] my spots,” Bertrand pointed to as the cause of his memorable performance. “And on tough hitters, my secondary pitchers were working, my curveball was working.”
Ironically enough, it was Bertrand who crossed the plate when Mason McCue drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth to give the Irish a 10-run rule victory in six innings.
McNamara coach Kurt Quick has spent time with Bertrand year-round as one of his assistant coaches in football, where he was the team’s starting quarterback, and in basketball, where he was a reserve guard, and was ecstatic to see the senior rewarded for all of hard work with a day like Thursday.
“He’s worked hard,” Quick said. “He’s one of those kids that just grinds, and today with the weather conditions, we just told him to throw strikes and we’ll play defense.”
Bertrand breezed through the first two batters in the first inning, but almost saw his no-no end before it started when Ricardo Reyes rocketed a ball the other way to left field.
But Deuce Allaway sprinted over and made a sprawling catch that energized the Irish lineup, which quickly pushed a pair of runs across in the bottom of the inning on back-to-back RBI doubles from McCue and Caden Martin to give Bertrand more run support than he’d need on the day.
Bertrand and Allaway agreed that one another had a big say in giving the team a much-needed jolt of energy.
“Brady’s amazing pitching and my diving catch for the last out in the first inning really brought the energy up for the whole team and was a great way to start off the game,” Allaway said.
The biggest threat the Tigers posed to Bertrand came in the second, when a pair of walks reached second and third on a passed ball with two outs.
But a huge strikeout, as was a common theme Thursday, got Bertrand out of a jam and into a rhythm, as he only issued one walk, one hit batter and a baserunner via an error the rest of the way on a frigid day by spring standards, with heavy winds and a steady rain falling for much of the game.
“It took me a little bit [to get going] and my hands were freezing the whole game,” Bertrand said. “But I just tried to throw strikes and do what I did.”
The win improved the Irish to 3-5-1 on the season. In addition to the dazzling display Bertrand showed on the mound, they also scored double-digit runs for the first time this season and saw seven different players record a hit as some hints of early-season rust start to wear off after a slow start to the season, both in terms of offensive performance and just the sheer ability to get games in amidst a wet spring.
“I just tell them to stay with the process and we’ll be ok,” Quick said. “We won’t make excuses, everyone else is playing in it, so we have to just do our thing and not worry about what anyone else is doing.”
STAT BOOK
McCue led the Irish at the plate with a 3-for-3 day that included his RBI double, three total RBIs and three runs scored. Martin singled, doubled and drove home a pair. Landon Provost, Nolan Czako and Michael O’Connor all had a hit and scored, with Provost crossing the dish twice.
Bertrand tallied 93 pitches in his six-inning no-hitter, 64 of them for strikes. He faced a total of 23 batters and threw 13 first-pitch strikes to match his 13 strikeouts.
UP NEXT
The Irish visit Momence at 1 p.m. today.
