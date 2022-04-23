BRADLEY — It's been 24 years since Bradley-Bourbonnais and Bishop McNamara met in football, but if onlookers would have casually glanced at the scoreboard at Carley Field Saturday afternoon when the Boilermakers hosted this year's installation of the All-City baseball rivalry, they would have sworn that score came from the gridiron.
In a marathon slugfest that saw 35 hits, 22 walks, six errors and four hit batters, the Fightin' Irish fought off a late Boilers rally by scoring 11 runs in the final two innings for a 22-13 victory, their first win against Bradley-Bourbonnais since 2015.
None of the players in Saturday's game were out of grade school the last time the Irish celebrated a win against the Boilers, but with memories of last year's 7-2 Bradley-Bourbonnais win, McNamara third baseman Nolan Czako said he and his seven fellow senior classmates, who combined for 17 hits, 17 runs and 16 RBIs, came into Saturday's game with a chip on their shoulders.
"I have some buddies on the team and last year when we played them, they took a bow to our dugout and that ticked us off," Czako said. "We were just ready; it’s the game we circle every year ... just playing kids you know, with all the crowd there, it's awesome."
The Irish wasted no time getting on the board, plating a handful of runs off Boilers starter Cody Freitas in the first inning. Freitas, who has served as the Boilers' ace this season as a freshman, has all of coach Brad Schweigert's confidence, as Schweigert was left to tip his cap to a McNamara lineup that chased Freitas off the hill after surrendering six earned runs on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings.
"Cody Freitas has been a great pitcher all year for us as a freshman, and obviously this is a big game, but I have to give credit to Mac’s hitters," Schweigert said. "It wasn’t always pretty, but they just hit a lot of liners and put the ball in play, and our defensive consistency hurt us a bit, with minimizing runs."
The Boilers left the bases loaded in the first two innings, although they did plate a pair in the second, and found themselves flirting with a 10-run rule loss after a four-run Irish fifth put them up 11-3.
But the home team made its move in the bottom of the fifth, as their first four batters reached base in every way possible to open the frame — a Freitas walk, a Hayden Skanberg hit by pitch, a Spencer Boudreau pinch-hit, RBI single and Vernon Malone reached on an error that scored Skanberg and made it an 11-5 game.
That chased Irish starter Michael O'Connor in favor of reliever Alex Willis, but the Boilers kept at it through the pitching change. The Boilers got another run on a double steal and McNamara error before a two-run double from Chase Longtin made it 11-8, with Longtin coming home on Brock Spaulding's sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 11-9 by the time the sixth inning came around.
"I'm happy with how we battled offensively and got back into the game a bit," Schweigert said. "Our approach changed in the middle of the game when they got wild and helped us out."
But as soon as the Boilers climbed back into contention, the Irish put any hopes of a completed comeback to rest. They added another 11 runs over the final two innings, including an immediate seven-run response in their share of the sixth, spearheaded by Landon Provost's two-run double and back-to-back run-scoring singles from Caden Martin and RJ Dolton, before putting on four runs of extra insurance to negate the three-run seventh the Boilers mustered up.
The 35 combined runs was an aberration as far as McNamara-BBCHS matchups go. In the prior five contests, all won by the Boilers, the two teams combined for 39 runs. The last time the Irish won the meeting before Saturday came in much different fashion with a 2-0 final.
"It got long and you wanna keep the kids focused, but when it’s Bradley-Bourbonnais that helps," Quick said. 'We had that one inning where we let them back in it and I told them that can’t happen against good, big schools.
"But I told the kids before we came here they’d remember this moment for the rest of their lives and they owned those guys," he added. "They handled the pressure and adversity and were able to take control of the baseball game."
For McNamara senior catcher Caden Martin, Saturday's result has already given the Irish a feeling of accomplishment for the season.
"We just really wanted to come in and win at all costs," Martin said. "Our biggest goal this year was to beat [Bradley-Bourbonnais] and we did."
STAT BOOK
Czako tallied a team-high four hits for the Irish, including a double, to total five runs scored and four RBIs. Provost went 3-for-5 with two doubles, four runs and two RBIs. Jaxson Roberts was 3-for-6 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Martin went 3-for-6, a homer shy of the cycle, and added a run and four RBIs. Mason McCue was 3-for-4 with a triple, four runs and two RBIs. Brady Bertrand had three singles and two RBIs. O'Connor went four-plus innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits.
Malone had a 3-for-5 day for the Boilers, drove in a pair and scored. Freitas had a pair of hits and drove in two. Tyler Wilson went 2-for-3 and scored twice. Longtin doubled, scored and drove in three. Skanberg had a hit and scored three runs. Luke Laney doubled and scored. Spencer Boudreau had an RBI single and scored.
UP NEXT
The Boilers visit Lincoln-Way Central at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and the Irish visit Wheaton St. Francis at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
