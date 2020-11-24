Manteno senior Luke Trepanier always knew he wanted to play NCAA Division I baseball in the Missouri Valley Conference, but he didn’t know exactly where.
Before signing his letter of intent, the senior had been a highly sought-out left-handed pitcher and outfielder. On the bump, Trepanier throws about 86-89 mph with a max velocity of 90 mph. He throws four pitches, which include a fastball, changeup, curveball and two-seam fastball.
So, being that Trepanier has worked his way into becoming one of the higher-velocity type pitchers in the area, it’s no surprise he was in talks with multiple MVC schools, including Valparaiso, Illinois State and Bradley.
“I love Luke’s work ethic,” Manteno baseball coach Matthew Beckner said. “He’s willing to workout on his own and do stuff outside of practice time. He’s just committed to his trade.”
Trepanier’s work ethic is the exact reason he verbally committed to Bradley on April 20 before making it official during this month’s fall signing period.
In summer 2019, Trepanier was only topping out at 85 mph, but through many hours in the gym and practices, the left-handed pitcher worked up his velocity. In Trepanier’s eyes, it’s in large part because of the extra time he had in quarantine to continue the grind without risk of injury.
“Honestly as bad as it sounds, the baseball season getting suspended last year and delayed this year has been the best thing to happen to me,” Trepanier said. “Who knows? I could have gotten hurt; I could have not been able to show in front of them.”
The 6-foot, 1-inch, 185-pound lefty noted the main reason Bradley ended up offering him a scholarship was because he sent a video of himself in a bullpen to show the coaching staff the dramatic increase in his velocity.
“Over quarantine, I just kept working out and continued to work super hard, and I made a big velocity jump on the mound that I wasn’t expecting,” Trepanier said. “So, I had my friend record it, and I sent Bradley’s pitching coach the video, and then the next day, the head coach offered me a scholarship.”
When asked why Bradley seemed like the right fit, Trepanier mentioned the school’s campus and facilities are what really drove him to become a Brave.
“Bradley was the right fit for me because I like the area and the school,” Trepanier said. “It’s not too big, but it’s big enough. Bradley has really nice facilities.”
Although Trepanier said he realizes he has to earn the trust of the coaching staff because he only will be a freshman next fall, he is coming in with an attitude to compete for titles.
“I really like Bradley as a school,” Trepanier said. “All the coaches are good, and the head coach has been there a long time. They win games, and that’s what I want to be a part of.
“I don’t want to go somewhere just to say I played Division I baseball; I want to compete for a regional title or conference championship.”
Trepanier is eager to see how he stacks up in competition, as he feels he hasn’t gotten too much during the past couple seasons at Manteno.
“I am most looking forward to just testing myself because there is not a lot of competition around here,” Trepanier said. “I want to see how good I really am and see my mental strength and see if I can get on the field in my freshman year. That’s my goal.”
Trepanier’s last full season as a Panther came in 2019 during his sophomore season because COVID-19 canceled his junior season last year. In that time, as a sophomore playing varsity for the first full season, Trepanier played in 32 games, during which he hit .316 with 30 runs scored, 30 hits, 24 RBIs, 10 doubles, seven triples and one home run. In addition, he also had nine appearances on the mound, when he went 4-2 with a 4.47 earned run average in 31.1 innings of work with 48 strikeouts.
“Athletically, I think Luke has the ability to do whatever he wants to do,” Beckner said. “I think he will go into Bradley as a two-way player. I think he can play the outfield and pitch as well; hopefully, he will do well.”
