MANTENO — For the Manteno baseball team, this week has been filled with games decided by the narrowest of margins, with Thursday's home game against Kankakee ending up as their third-straight one-run game.

But after Monday and Tuesday proved to be one-run losses to Coal City — a 5-4 home game Monday and 2-1 road game Tuesday that saw the Coalers win in their last at-bat — the Panthers snapped their small two-game losing streak by edging the Kays 5-4 Thursday evening.

The Panthers returned to the win column for the first time since their season-opening eight-game winning streak was snapped by the Coalers to improve to 9-2 on the year. The Kays, who entered Thursday as winners of four of their past five games, now sit at 6-8.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

