BEECHER — On one of the best spring weather days of this season two nonconference teams, Beecher and Manteno, collided on Wednesday evening in what could become a future postseason matchup later this spring in the IHSA Class 2A Joliet Catholic Academy Sectional.
In a matchup of top-end teams in their respective conferences, the Illinois Central Eight's Panthers answered the River Valley's Bobcats game-tying RBI double by Duane Doss in the bottom of the sixth by erupting for four runs in the top half of the seventh before closing things out with a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom half of the inning to help walk away from Beecher with a 7-3 victory.
The victory over the Bobcats helped Manteno bounce back from its one-run loss to Peotone on Monday as they now sit at 16-4 on the year.
"I thought Beecher played well and their pitcher (Bryce Stout) mixed it up and kept us off balance," Manteno head coach Matthew Beckner said. "We had two big innings and Cole Hofmann competed really well for us on the mound."
Both starting pitchers — Beecher's Stout and Manteno's Hofmann — allowed for minimal damage in the opening three frames before while getting acclimated on the rubber.
Beecher got on board first when David Arroyo's single drove in AJ Snell in the bottom of the opening frame. However, the Panthers quickly responded by putting up two runs in the top of the second following an RBI single by Logan Worobey and a sacrifice-flyout by Trey Malone. The 2-1 lead over the Bobcats helped Hofmann produce a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom half of the second before his squad was able to tack on another run off an RBI groundout by Nathan Bajic in the top of the third.
Beecher eventually managed to cut its deficit to 3-2 a half inning later when Duane Doss doubled on a fly ball to left field, which helped drive in his teammate Snell.
At this point both Stout and Hofmann really began to settle in as the two pitchers gave up a total of three hits combined between the fourth and fifth frames, with zero runs given up.
The pitching duel between the two hurlers became more evident in the sixth frame when they both managed to escape potential big-innings.
After Bajic reached on a defensive throwing error by the Bobcats, Stout went on to force a fielder's choice groundout by Grant DeRose, followed by a single by Matt Gaffney and a fly out by Worobey. With runners on first and second with two outs, Brandon White singled on a ground ball to right field, where Doss perfectly executed the cut off throw to Stout, who then relayed it to catcher Quinton Allen who tagged out DeRose on a bang-bang play at the plate.
Riding high off the ability to keep its deficit to one-run entering the bottom half of the sixth Beecher used that momentum to help force a 3-3 tie entering the final frame when Doss smacked an RBI single with runners on first and second with two outs in the sixth before getting thrown at second trying to stretch his hit into a double.
"That was a huge at-bat by Doss," Beecher head coach Brandon DuBois said. "It would have been nice if he was ruled safe at second base, but it's baseball."
Tied at 3 the Panthers wasted little time trying to regain their lead in the final inning. Following a opening walk to Malone, Sevin Keigher perfectly executed a sacrifice bunt to move Malone into scoring position. Getting Malone to second helped put the pressure back on the home squad as the Bobcats afforded Manteno's next hitter, Bryce Vorwald, to reach first and drive in Malone off an errant throw on a grounder to the shortstop.
"When the other team makes an error you have to make them pay for it," Beckner said. "That inning should have been over way before we scored four runs."
Two hitters later, the Panthers scored another run off another defensive error, which eventually helped set up DeRose for a two-run homerun that helped his team take a 7-4 lead.
"I had been out front all day and the first pitch was in the dirt," DeRose said of his homerun. "So I was just looking for a fastball up and that's what I got and so it ended up traveling a little bit, which was good."
The deep ball by DeRose cost Stout the complete-game effort as he finished the game tossing 6 and 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits and seven runs (one earned) with one walk and four strikeouts.
"Stout deserved a lot better than what the outcome was today," DuBois said. "It would have been nice to get a win for him because he kept us in the game and I know he wishes he had that last pitch back."
STAT BOOK
DeRose totaled two hits for two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Manteno with the sticks. Vorwald added three hits, including a double and a triple for an RBI and two runs scored. Bajic, Worobey, and White chipped in one RBI each. Hofmann claimed the win on the bump in a complete game effort, giving up nine hits and three earned runs with two walks and three strikeouts.
Doss went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Bobcats. Snell had two runs scored off three singles. Arroyo contributed an RBI single in three plate appearances.
UP NEXT
Manteno (16-4) will play Wilmington today at 4:30 p.m. while Beecher (14-6) will stay at home for another nonconference game against Peotone on the same date and time.
