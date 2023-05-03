MANTENO — For a brief moment, the thought began to creep in on both sides that Peotone's baseball team just might complete its late-game comeback at Manteno on Tuesday.

Then, Ryan Young had something to say about it.

After a four-run sixth inning from the Blue Devils that cut their deficit from 7-0 to 7-4, the Blue Devils plated another run in the seventh and even sent the eventual go-ahead run to the plate before Young was summoned to close out the game with a three-pitch strikeout of Michael O'Connor to preserve a 7-5 Panthers victory.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

