MANTENO — Anytime a ball club’s offense can erupt for a huge first inning while forcing the opposing team’s starting pitcher to get yanked, it usually foreshadows a hitting parade.
This was evident in Manteno’s IHSA Class 2A Regional semifinal game against Beecher, as the Panthers countered the Bobcats’ two-run first inning by exploding for seven runs of their own before going on to take the postseason game 16-2 in five innings at home Friday evening.
“It’s nice that our guys came out and they were ready,” Manteno head coach Matthew Beckner said. “Our approaches at the plate were where they should be, and my guys came out and found the barrels by hitting the ball all night.”
The Panthers sticks were on fire, as they totaled 14 hits, including five that came in the first inning alone. After a two-RBI double by Quinton Allen in the top of the opening frame that gave Beecher an early 2-0 lead, Manteno came out ready to snatch the lead.
Bryce Vorwald got the Panthers started in the bottom half of the first with a leadoff walk, followed by a Wes Dwyer single. Nathan Bajic then drove in Vorwald off an RBI double before Grant DeRose got hit by Beecher’s starting pitcher Jake Graniczny. With the bases now loaded, Matt Gaffney smacked a two-RBI single to help Manteno regain the lead by a score of 3-2.
Mason Senholtz continued the offensive onslaught by adding an RBI double, which was followed up with a two-RBI single by Brandon White, extending the home team’s lead to 6-2 with zero outs. It was at this point Graniczny got pulled, leaving relief pitcher David Arroyo to limit the damage by only allowing the Panthers to score one more run off a defensive error.
“I’m just proud of the guys with their approaches and how they responded in the bottom half of the opening inning,” Beckner said. “Going down 2-0 and to answer back with seven runs was huge.”
After surrendering two runs in the opening frame, Manteno’s starting pitcher, Audis Edwards, found his groove and retired six of his next nine batters-faced with zero runs given up to help his team hold its five-run lead.
“Edwards going out in the second inning and responding with zero runs given up I thought was the biggest thing,” Beckner said. “That’s kind of demoralizing to a team when you put up seven runs and you come back out in the ensuing inning and shut them down.”
Up 8-2 through two-and-a-half innings, the Panthers went on to add four more runs in the bottom of the third. Vorwald got things started once again with an RBI triple, followed by an RBI single by Dwyer. This helped set the stage for back-to-back homers by Bajic and DeRose to put their squad up by the 10-run rule.
“I thought it was great to hit back-to-back homers with DeRose,” Bajic said. “Me and Grant had talked about doing that all season, and we even said before the season started that we would do it at some point this season.
“It finally happened today, and so it was a great moment.”
After forcing a line out by Cameron Paulmeier in the top of the fourth, Edwards’ night on the mound came to a close. He tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts and one walk to help claim the victory on the mound.
White came in as the relief pitcher and struck out all five of his batters-faced between the fourth and fifth innings.
“What impressed me most about tonight’s win was obviously our approaches and then Edwards going out and shutting Beecher down offensively in the second and third innings,” Beckner said. “... I thought Edwards threw really well.”
As for the Bobcats, their season concludes with a 16-7 overall record.
“It was a good season,” Beecher head coach Brandon DuBois said. “It would have been nice to move on and face Coal City tomorrow, but it is what it is.”
STAT BOOK
Bajic went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Panthers at the plate. Senholtz added two singles and a double for two RBIs and a run scored. DeRose contributed a home run and a drawn walk for two RBIs and three runs scored. Dwyer went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Allen drove in two runs off a double to lead Beecher. Bryce Stout and Aj Snell chipped in one single each.
UP NEXT
Manteno will face Coal City in the IHSA Class 2A Regional championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at home.
