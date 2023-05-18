COAL CITY — Sometimes it's not about how a team starts a game, but rather how one finishes late.

That's the approach Wilmington used to in order to formulate a 7-6 road victory over Coal City after outscoring the Coalers 6-2 over the final three innings during the IHSA Class 2A Regional semifinal on Wednesday, despite six defensive errors that initially looked as if they could prove detrimental.

"I think these guys are awesome, and they have a never die and never quit attitude," Wildcats head coach Mike Bushnell said. "That's kind of been a trend for us over the last month and a week — these guys are an awesome group and they play for each other.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

