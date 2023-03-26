JOLIET — With their own field spending most of the past pair of weeks immersed in water, like many other Illinois high school baseball diamonds, the Kankakee baseball team finally got a chance to get its second game of the season in by taking advantage of the all-field turf at Joliet's Duly Health and Care Field Friday in a matchup with Lincoln-Way West.

The Kays (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season and were no-hit in a 15-0 final in four innings to the Warriors, defending IHSA Class 4A Sectional champions. But for head coach Tony Sykes, the ability to get some reps in, especially against one of the most heralded programs in the state, was much more important than any scoreboard could indicate.

"To be the best you’ve got to beat the best," Sykes said. "I’m happy that we got to play — disappointed in the result, but we got some swings in and got to see some pitches coming at us.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

