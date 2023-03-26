JOLIET — With their own field spending most of the past pair of weeks immersed in water, like many other Illinois high school baseball diamonds, the Kankakee baseball team finally got a chance to get its second game of the season in by taking advantage of the all-field turf at Joliet's Duly Health and Care Field Friday in a matchup with Lincoln-Way West.
The Kays (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season and were no-hit in a 15-0 final in four innings to the Warriors, defending IHSA Class 4A Sectional champions. But for head coach Tony Sykes, the ability to get some reps in, especially against one of the most heralded programs in the state, was much more important than any scoreboard could indicate.
"To be the best you’ve got to beat the best," Sykes said. "I’m happy that we got to play — disappointed in the result, but we got some swings in and got to see some pitches coming at us.
"Even though it’s unfortunately the regular season, it’s still kind of like the preseason for us."
Although they were held hitless by Lucas Acevedo (three innings) and Cameron Armstrong (one inning), the Kays did manufacture some offensive threats thanks to an approach that led to six walks, including four baserunners that were stranded in scoring position.
While Sykes liked the team's ability to coax some bases on balls, he also knows that the Kays need to be more aggressive when hittable pitches come to them early in the count.
"It's a fine line ... to me, from what I see, we're taking too many strikes early in the count," Sykes said. "I want to be an aggressive team — as a hitter I never wanted two strikes on me.
"I always wanted to hit one of the first flat pitches that came at me, and that's what I'd like to see."
The Kays sent Clay Gadbois and TJ Prude to the mound themselves, who combined to surrender 13 earned runs on 14 hits and four walks. Sykes said the Kays will lean on the two arms they featured Friday throughout the course of the season and found positives to take away in their first action on the rubber.
"There’s lots of positive things I saw," Sykes said. "We kept it in the zone and it was kind of like the opposite [of the offense], where maybe we need to get them to expand the zone more.
"I’m pleased with both the guys who threw today, and told them both that we’re going to lean on them for the rest of the year and that they’re going to perform well."
Zobrist pays visit to the Kays
Near the turn of the century, Sykes turned in one of the best all-local high school and college careers the area has seen between Kankakee and Olivet Nazarene University. At the latter, he was teammates with Eureka native and 14-year MLB veteran Ben Zobrist, the World Series MVP for the Chicago Cubs in their 2016 championship.
The two Tigers were reunited in Kankakee Thursday, when Zobrist paid a visit to the Kankakee baseball team to join their practice and speak to and converse with the players.
Sykes said that he was having a conversation with Olivet director of community relations Jeff Domagalski, who mentioned to Zobrist that Sykes was now coaching at his high school alma mater, and that Zobrist was interested in seeing his former teammate and the Kays when he was in town for an Olivet engagement last week.
"Ben said he’d love to talk to my team and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity for my players to listen to someone who’s been through it," Sykes said. "It was quite the experience for them."
Zobrist talked to the Kays about the ups and downs of being a professional and all the hard work it took to get there, with one subject sticking out most to Sykes — overcoming adversity, something Zobrist did when he hit the go-ahead RBI double in the Cubs' 8-7 victory in game seven of the 2016 world series against the Cleveland Indians.
Zobrist had been 0-for-4 in the game prior to that point and had his struggles against reliever Bryan Shaw, who was pitching during that at-bat, but told the Kays he didn't let his past failures prevent him from realizing success.
"Even though he’s a professional athlete, he’s a real human; he’s experienced adversity and having to overcome failure," Sykes said. "He talked a lot about not being scared to fail and his at-bat in the world series. He had failed against that pitcher but that didn’t deter him and he knew he was going to do.
"He had his focus on what could potentially happen and it came to fruition."
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.