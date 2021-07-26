Editor’s Note: Bradley-Bourbonnais’ 12-year-old sectional championship game against Jackie Robinson West was postponed from Sunday to today.
Palomino North Zone Tournament
Saturday: Kankakee Nuscotomek 12, Midway 0 (5 innings)
Nuscotomek went 3-0 with three 10-run-rule victories to win the Palomino North Zone and advance to next week’s Palomino World Series in Laredo, Texas.
Edan Perez led the Nuscotomek bats with a double, a single, two RBIs and a run. Alex Juranich singled twice, drove in a pair and scored three runs. T Sykes had two hits and two runs.
Michael Freitas retired five of his six outs in two innings of work by strikeout and allowed one hit. Perez fanned four during two perfect innings before Juranich picked up a rare four-strikeout inning in the fifth.
Little League Illinois Substate D Tournament (10-year-olds)
Sunday: Jackie Robinson West 6, B-B 5 (7 innings)
For the second time in three games, Bradley-Bourbonnais was dealt a heartbreaking, extra-inning loss.
Andrew Kemp had a pair of hits, a pair of RBIs and scored a run. Gavin Pippin and Shane Martin each had a hit and scored. Max West and Griffin Urban each had a run and an RBI.
Pippin allowed three earned runs on five hits in four innings of work, punching out seven JRW batters. Bennett Meier allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Saturday: B-B 18, Ridge Beverly 3 (3 innings)
An 11-run first inning was more than enough for Bradley-Bourbonnais in Saturday evening’s victory.
Griffin Urban went 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs. Gehrig Adams slapped a single and added a trio of runs and RBIs apiece. Liam Carlson smacked a two-run double and scored. Gavin Pippin singled twice, scored twice and drove in three runs. Jaxson Renfroe had a hit, two runs and two RBIs. Liam Goodrich had two hits, a run and an RBI.
Urban earned the pitching win after allowing an earned run on three hits in two innings.
