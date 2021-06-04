KANKAKEE — When Kankakee’s head baseball coach Tony Sykes saw that the Kays had been seeded sixth in their IHSA Class 3A Regional Bracket he knew his team had a real chance of making it out with a regional championship.
Finishing the regular season at 14-10 overall, the Kays saw that they had a perfect chance to gain some serious momentum after dropping their final regular season game to Thornwood. And they managed to do just that with an overwhelming 17-0 victory over Thornton Fractional North in just three innings on Friday in the regional semifinals.
“We were thankful for the seeding because we see a path and we have a plan and we executed the first part of the plan by taking care of business,” Sykes said.
Knowing they were going against a below average squad in the Meteors, Kankakee didn’t waste anytime putting the hammer down early. Despite having to adjust to below average velocity by Thornton Fractional North’s starting pitcher, Kankakee erupted for 16 runs in the first inning, eight of which were earned runs.
Camden Londberger led the way with a 3-for-3 performance for two RBIs and two runs scored, one more hit than teammates Jake Zubrys and Ty Harrison. Samuel Williams added two more hits including an inside-the-park homerun for three RBIs and two runs scored. And Jason Moore finished perfect at the plate, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored.
“We can’t ever let up, even on a team that’s not that great unfortunately,” Londberger said. “Today wasn’t hard, but you still have to approach every game the right way and do things correctly.”
Kankakee was able to sit back with great approaches at the plate throughout the entire contest which is why they totaled 16 hits for 14 RBIs as a team collectively.
“Games like this can be tough to hit in and so I’m really pleased with everyone’s approach,” Sykes said. “Especially that first inning where we made an immediate adjustment with their lefty and we drove the ball.”
With a blowout win to begin its 2021 postseason the Kays can now take its new momentum heading into their regional championship game against either Simeon or Thornridge this upcoming Monday at 4:30 p.m.
“I definitely think that winning right before another game is always a good thing,” Lonberger said. “It keeps the energy and momentum going and so we can go into the next team with a lot more confidence.
“We are definitely playing a better team on Monday so we have to take the good things from today and do them in the next game.”
Coach Sykes noted he believes his squad will end up facing Simeon in the next round of the playoffs, a team he and his coaching staff have already began to scout in the past few weeks.
“We expect to face Simeon,” Sykes said. “We’ve been checking them out and we hope to give them fits.”
STAT BOOK
Zubrys grabbed the victory on the mound, allowing zero runs on two hits while striking out seven and walking two in three innings of action. Camden Kearney went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Ernest Robertson III chipped in a single and two runs scored.
