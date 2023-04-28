KANKAKEE — Coming into the season fresh off a 22-5-1 overall record, 12-0 first-place finish in the Southland Athletic Conference and an All-City title, Kankakee head coach Anthony Sykes had three goals in mind entering the 2023 season — repeating as SAC and All-City champions as well as winning a regional title.

After opening the 2023 season 8-13 overall record, including a 6-4 record in the Southland Athletic Conference, Sykes knows winning the Southland is out of the question, but repeating as All-City champions and possibly winning a regional title later down the line were both still in tact if they could walk away with a home win against cross-town rival Bishop McNamara on Friday evening.

The Kays managed to keep that All-City goal in tact thanks to a dominating performance on the mound from Clay Gadbois, who tossed a complete game, surrendering one unearned run on five hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in a 7-1 victory over the Fightin' Irish. 

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

