KANKAKEE — Coming into the season fresh off a 22-5-1 overall record, 12-0 first-place finish in the Southland Athletic Conference and an All-City title, Kankakee head coach Anthony Sykes had three goals in mind entering the 2023 season — repeating as SAC and All-City champions as well as winning a regional title.
After opening the 2023 season 8-13 overall record, including a 6-4 record in the Southland Athletic Conference, Sykes knows winning the Southland is out of the question, but repeating as All-City champions and possibly winning a regional title later down the line were both still in tact if they could walk away with a home win against cross-town rival Bishop McNamara on Friday evening.
The Kays managed to keep that All-City goal in tact thanks to a dominating performance on the mound from Clay Gadbois, who tossed a complete game, surrendering one unearned run on five hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in a 7-1 victory over the Fightin' Irish.
"We didn't start off the season the way I wanted it or we wanted it, but it's about getting right at the right time and hopefully this is us turning the corner," he added. "The last goal is to win a regional championship because we haven't done that and that's still a possibility, so two of our three goals are still a possibility right now."
Kankakee took advantage of a youthful Bishop McNamara squad that allowed four defensive errors and a total of nine hits, including six from the Kays' top six hitters in the lineup, five of which went on to record an RBI.
As productive as the Kays were at the plate they were just as dominant in the field, totaling just one defensive error that allowed the Fightin' Irish to jump out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before going on to plate seven-straight unanswered runs to help claim the six-run victory in front of their home crowd.
"Going into this game were we 8-13 and we hadn't played well at all," Sykes said. "This game was proof that we could play well, that we can make double plays, we can put the ball in play when we need to and we can field the ball.
"That's not something that we shown we could do consistently and so tonight was proof of everything we've been telling them and so it feels good."
Gadbois, a Trinity transfer, held his own on the rubber in his first-ever All-City action for Kankakee, throwing first-pitch strikes to 18 of the 27 batters he faced, all of which helped him remain in command after the Kays plated three runs in the bottom of the first thanks to an RBI double by Jaden Hodges, RBI single by TJ Prude and an RBI groundout by Trey Blanchette.
"I trusted my team — they came through and made the plays defensively and so it wasn't all me," Gadbois said of his performance. "Our catcher [Ty Alderson] did well and we all hit."
After taking a 3-1 lead into the second frame Kankakee was held scoreless between the second and third innings before adding a pair of runs in each of two ensuing innings to break things open.
Jaeden Harris recorded an RBI walk after a pair of hits in his first two at-bats, followed by a RBI sacrifice flyout by Gadbois in the fourth before they added two more runs in the fifth following back-to-back defensive errors by the Fightin' Irish that afforded Blanchette and Byron Wills to score on a ball put in play by Jayden Villagomez.
"We continue to make errors and it's been a problem all year," Bishop McNamara head coach Kurt Quick said. "I'm not going to blame it on the fact that we're young, we just continue to make errors and it continues to haunt us.
"We have to fix it before regionals or else it's not going to be good."
The victory for the Kays puts them at 9-13 overall with a chance to secure its second-straight All-City championship if they can take care of business against Bradley-Bourbonnais next Friday on the road.
The Fightin' Irish, on the other hand, dropped to 8-13 and will take a four-game skid into their away matchup against Westmont on Monday at 4:30 p.m starting next week.
STAT BOOK
Harris collected two hits and one drawn walk, including one double to help total one RBI and lead the Kays with the sticks. Nathan Webber added two singles from the nine-hole. Hodges and Prude each contributed one hit and one RBI apiece. Blanchette chipped in a single and one RBI. Gadbois earned the win on the bump in a complete-game effort, allowing five hits and one unearned run along with 10 strikeouts.
Dominic Panozzo recorded a single and an RBI to help pace McNamara at the plate. Mason McCue, Landon Provost, Emmitt Hays and Callaghan O'Connor had one single apiece. Michael O'Connor gave up five runs (two earned) on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts over four innings of work as the teams' starting pitcher.
UP NEXT
Kankakee (9-13) will host Thornton at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
