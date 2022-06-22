Almost four years after having originally stepped foot on Southern Mississippi’s campus as a true freshman, 2018 Herscher graduate Tyler Stuart knew he had a bigger role for the 2022 season.
The right-handed pitcher was ready to become one of the team’s most pivotal hurlers.
The current redshirt sophomore (Editor’s note: all NCAA student-athletes enrolled during the 2020-21 school year were given an extra year of eligibility) got limited action during his 2021 campaign, where he finished with an 0-2 record with a 7.16 ERA and 1.41 WHIP, striking out nine in 16 1/3 innings of relief action.
Yet his early struggles, as well as being able to pitch in the 2021 NCAA Oxford Regional at Swayze Field against the host and top seed at the time, the Ole Miss Rebels, is what afforded him for a breakout season that came in 2022.
“I’ve always been a guy that’s been based around experience, as many other college baseball players are as well,” Stuart said. “I think that having that first-year experience, whether that’s your first, second or third year on campus, getting your feet wet always provides a lot of value in my opinion, and so last year was a big learning curve for me from a player development aspect.
“Going into this season I knew what it was like to pitch in a big-game and be in a big atmosphere…last year helped me so much.”
His prior experiences in limited action last season allowed Stuart to gain the trust of Southern Mississippi’s coaching staff, leaving him to become one of the more trustworthy arms for the Golden Eagles in 2022. Stuart concluded this past season with the fifth-most innings pitched (40), compiling a 4-0 record and one save in 22 appearances (four starts) with a 3.38 earned run average all while holding opponents to a .233 batting average against him.
His ability to be consistent on the bump night in and night out was a huge part in the 2022 Golden Eagles’ magical playoff run that just recently ended with a 5-0 loss to Ole Miss in the NCAA Hattiesburg Super-Regional on June 12.
Southern Mississippi opened the 2022 NCAA Tournament at home as one of the 16 host teams for the third time in school history (2003, 2017) when they hosted LSU, Kennesaw State and Army in the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional. After going 1-1 in their first two games, the Golden Eagles wound up taking the regional title for the first time since 2009 when they went on to rattle off three-straight victories in do-or-die fashion against the Owls and the Tigers, whom they defeated twice.
“We had a tough draw — LSU, Kennesaw State and Army — which were three solid teams who could all win the regional,” Stuart said. “Us being at home gave us that advantage with the crowd — our fans were something I’ve never seen before — it was definitely the most fans I’ve seen at that park…I think that really helped us.”
As magical of a ride it was to pitch in front of numerous home fans on the biggest of stages, including elimination games, nothing compared to the feeling of recording the final out against LSU in the regional title game in strikeout fashion.
“I kind of envisioned myself making that pitch because I had a pre-pitch plan of sinking it out of the barrel and recording that strikeout and it kind of all just happened,” Stuart said. “It’s one of those things the body did it all on its own and it felt natural. I felt comfortable in that position and there was no greater feeling than getting that strikeout and having everyone come out of that dugout to celebrate that win because it was huge for us, our fan base and our community.”
That moment of having everything rest on one’s shoulders is exactly the type of moment Stuart envisioned himself in when he made the decision to join the Golden Eagles program just four years ago.
“Coming into 2018 my freshman year I knew that down the road, whether it be that year or four years later, I was going to be able to throw in a big game at some point.”
Going 49-17 overall all while taking the USA Conference title and first NCAA regional championship since 2009 afforded Stuart to create everlasting memories in 2022, but none will compare to the time spent with his teammates when they were on the brink of elimination.
“Our backs were against the wall and so we had to rip off three wins in a row and that’s exactly what we did,” Stuart said. “And so I think the memories we made during those three-straight wins were times that I’ll never forget. I remember every single moment from all three of those days.”
