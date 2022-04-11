KANKAKEE — As the three-hitter in the lineup and one of the senior leaders on Bishop McNamara's baseball team, Nolan Czako felt like he didn't do his team justice when he grounded out with ducks on the pond and two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning in a home game against Chicago Christian that his team was trailing 1-0 Monday.
But for Czako, in the bottom of the seventh, justice was served.
With the bases loaded and one out, it was Czako who smoked an opposite-field single to right field that scored Alex Willis to give McNamara a 2-1 victory over the defending Metro Suburban Conference Red Division champions.
"He had the opportunity earlier and we expect him to produce in those moments ... and when he got another opportunity he came through," McNamara coach Kurt Quick said of Milliken University commit and third baseman. "Big-time players make big-time plays and he did it there."
In a battle of talented right-handed pitchers, McNamara's Michael O'Connor and the Crusaders' Jon Castor, the visitors drew the first run of the contest in the fifth inning on an RBI groundout from Matt Stevens.
But O'Connor didn't allow much more in terms of Chicago Christian scoring threats, as the 6-foot-2 righty mixed a zipping fastball around the zone and sprinkled a string-pulling changeup that combined to strike out nine batters and allow six scattered hits over 6 1/3 innings of work.
While it was Czako who was credited for the game-winning hit, he took that credit and divided it amongst O'Connor, Willis, who retired the final two Crusaders, and the team's defense, which forced two outs on the basepaths in the sixth inning alone.
"Our pitching and defense; I mean, we just held that team to one run," Czako said as he motioned towards the Crusaders' dugout. "The only reason we were in it is because our pitching and defense has been amazing."
As strong as O'Connor was on the mound for the Irish, Castor was just as effective, using a handful of pitches to keep the McNamara bats off-balance, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, three walks and three strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.
"We were going inning for inning with Michael and [Castor] and just had to outlast him, hang in there and see what we could do late," Quick said. "But [Castor] had us off-balance, he was throwing backwards on us and he did a great job."
O'Connor's outing was his fourth in as many appearances this season, as it was the first time he even allowed an earned run this year in 22 1/3 innings of work, allowing just 11 hits over that time, including a one-hitter in a shutout win over Timothy Christian last Tuesday, two days before teammate Brady Bertrand no-hit Elmwood Park.
Quick has been elated with his pitching and defense in the early portion of the year, as the Irish now sit at 5-5-1 on the season, and knows that innings like the seventh inning of Monday's game show their offense is primed to break out as well.
"Michael's a bulldog, another kid that wants the ball," Quick said. "We have a great pitching staff this year and a really good defense, we just haven’t been able to get the offense going."
Czako's game-winner was the only hit out of the infield in the final frame, but the Irish were still able to load the bases before recording an out when Croswell walked, Willis reached on a bunt single and Roberts reached on an errant throw on a sacrifice bunt attempt.
Sophomore shortstop Mason McCue walked after Provost tied the game with his sacrifice to left, which put Czako in the position he took advantage of.
"I would have never gotten that opportunity if my teammates didn't get on base," Czako said. "And I'm thankful for that."
STAT BOOK
Willis had a 2-for-3 day with a run scored. He walked two and struck out two in the final two-thirds of the top of the seventh. McCue doubled and walked twice.
UP NEXT
The two teams play again at 4:30 p.m. today, this time at Chicago Christian. After splitting with IHSA Class 2A State Finalist Timothy Christian last week, Quick knows a potential sweep against the defending division champions could loom large late in the season.
"This is a great opportunity to stay with these guys and potentially win the conference," Quick said. "They’ve been the big dogs the last few years and have beautiful facilities, so we’ll go up there, try and take two and move on."
