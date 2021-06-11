COAL CITY — Coal City’s baseball team saw first-hand how vital it is in baseball to take advantage of extra outs provided by the opponent, as it’s what helped spark a late Coalers rally to send them to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Sectional championship against Marquette.
But on their home turf Friday, it was the Coalers who gave too many extra chances, allowing eight runs in a first inning in which the Crusaders had just two balls put in play out of the infield, an ominous sign for a 16-5 Crusaders victory that was accompanied by a brief rain delay in the game’s middle stages.
All seven runs charged to Coalers starter Caden Kuder were unearned and reliever Braden Reilly saw three of his eight runs allowed come via the unearned variety as the Coalers tallied three errors, three walks, a hit batter and a balk in a first run that saw Marquette score half of its run and put the Coalers in an 8-0 hole before they had a chance to bat.
“The first inning I don’t know if they hit a ball hard at all, they just did what we did to Manteno,” Coalers coach Greg Wills said. “We didn’t make a couple plays and all the sudden it’s 8-0.”
A scrappy team that defeated two higher seeds on their way to the sectional finals in Reed-Custer and Manteno, Wills noted that the Coalers made their run to the Sweet Sixteen by doing exactly what the Crusaders did to them.
“The thing that kind of uspets me a little bit is wee got beat playing our own game,” Wills said. “They had good at-bats, they put the ball in play either into the hole or somewhere we couldn’t get it ... [the deficit] takes away your run game, it takes away your short game and all the sudden you’re station-to-station team because you can’t make outs on the bases.”
The Crusaders kept producing runs both before and after the rain delay that came in the third inning and had a chance to end the game when they led 15-0 in the fourth. But Abram Wills drove in a pair with a deep drive for a single and Riley Ponio drove in two more with a booming double to give the Coalers their first sign of life and make it a 15-4 game after four innings.
Abram Wills came through with his second big hit in as many starts this season after missing most of it with a knee injury, and with him back at the plate and on the mound to lead a young Coalers team back next season, coach Wills knows he can keep the always-high expectations the program has.
“You wonder what life would have actually been like if we had Abram in the lineup hitting the ball and he would have been one of the better arms in the area,” Greg Wills said. “If he’s our ace on the mound we’re in pretty good shape.”
With so many inexperienced players on a group that followed last year’s deep senior class that had state aspirations themselves, the Coalers took a while to find a rhythm before getting hot as postseason play began to finish the year 13-10 with a regional crown — their third in the past four seasons — and Sweet Sixteen appearance to their credit.
“Nobody gave this group a chance to be here, I know that...,” Greg Wills said. “All the sudden we caught fire a bit, had good things happen and all the sudden here we were in the Sweet Sixteen, two games away from [the state finals].”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.