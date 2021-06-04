KANKAKEE — Luke and Jacob Shoven have played catch together hundreds, if not thousands, of times over the course of their lives as brothers. But none of those prior instances had the dramatic intensity behind it that their catch did Friday, when sophomore Luke twirled a dynamic five two-hit innings before Jay Lemenager closed the deal with two no-hit innings in Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Regional semifinal at Bishop McNamara, a game the Comets won by a score of 2-0.
“I was a little nervous before the game but once I got on the mound it was just another game,” Luke Shoven said. “All the seniors helped, [Jacob Shoven and Lemenager] especially.”
For senior Jacob, being able to take all those days at home and take them to a regional semifinal, where his brother dazzled in his postseason debut, was enough to evoke emotion.
“We think about this kinda stuff all the time at the house, in the back yard, pitching and catching to each other like this,” Jacob Shoven said. “And in a big moment like this, it really hits home for me.”
Luke Shoven fanned eight Fighting Irish batters and a hit-by-pitch was the only baserunner he allowed besides singles from Irish starting pitcher Nolan Czako and Levi Crosswel. Lemenager came in for the final two innings and didn’t allow a hit, but did allow a couple baserunners in the seventh when he walked Matthew Arseneau and hit Brady Bertrand with a pitch.
But the Irish couldn’t take advantage, as Arseneau was called out at home on a wild pitch for the second out of the seventh and Lemenager picked off Bertrand’s courtesy runner (Bertrand was pitching for the Irish) for the final out of the game.
“I can’t say enough about this group,” Comets coach Brian Kohn said. “It’s a group that makes your hair go gray the first couple innings but after that you know they’re not gonna quit on you.”
Neither team found much offense all evening, as the Irish’s combination of Czako (five-plus innings, one earned run, five hits) and Bertrand (two innings, one unearned run, no hits) was nearly as effective as the Comets’ top dogs. And although the Irish made five uncharacteristic errors, they did make a couple game-changing plays early, including a run-saving catch by RJ Dolton in right field to end the fourth.
The back-and-forth showcase of pitching and defense ultimately came to a head in the sixth, when the Comets used some old-fashioned small-ball to break the seal. With Lemenager on first, Luke Shoven was the other half of a perfectly-executed hit-and-run when he placed a single in the hole Irish shortstop Mason McCue had just vacated to field a throw to second.
Lemenager advanced all the way to third on the play and Luke Shoven took second on the throw, giving the Comets ducks on the pond with nobody out. Lemenager eventually scored on a Jayce Meier sacrifice fly before a Jacob Shoven sacrifice fly in the seventh scored Kyle Gifford to double the lead.
“We knew our pitching and defense would step up,” Lemenager said. “We were just looking for one, tacked on another and let it roll from there.”
The loss ended a 12-6 season for the Irish, who were co-champions of the Metro Suburban Conference with Chicago Christian. They did so without their leading returning pitcher, Andrew Arseneau, who was one of two players to miss the season with a broken leg, along with Anthony Willis.
Irish coach Kurt Quick said that with the injury adversity his team primarily made up of juniors faced, there’s plenty to be happy about.
“For facing adversity and being young, I’m proud,” Quick said. “We were conference co-champions, faced an undefeated Central team that’s senior-dominated, and hung with them.”
UP NEXT
The Comets will take their 16-0 record to Manteno Monday, where they will take on top-seeded, 31-2 Manteno at 4:30 p.m. for the regional championship.
“We just need to go out there and play … the last two games we’ve had a hell of a crowd and this has been really fun,” Kohn said. “I hope they come to Manteno because we’re gonna need everything we can.”
