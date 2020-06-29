Bradley-Bourbonnais pitcher Alex Rodriquez worked extensively this offseason in hopes to have a dominant senior season. He gained about 25 pounds this past offseason only for his last ride to get cancelled by the coronavirus.
And despite not getting a chance to show off his progress this season at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Rodriguez still feels like his work has paid off because it has better prepared him for Valparaiso, where he will be a freshman next fall.
“I’d say I’m really prepared to head to Valparaiso because I prepared myself really well leading up to my senior season,” Rodriguez said. “I gained about 25 pounds of muscle due to working out in the gym everyday and since my senior season got canceled I’ve kind of been doing the same stuff, just at home now.”
The right-handed pitcher currently sits around 88-90 mph with his fast ball while also having a curve and change-up for off-speed pitches. He will be continuing his pursuit of playing in the MLB by attending a Division I baseball program.
“It feels good to head to Valparaiso I’m looking forward to it,” Rodriguez said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play college baseball so the fact that I get to do that I’m blessed. I worked really hard to get to where I’m at and I’m just ready to get there and get to work.”
Bradley-Bourbonnais head baseball coach Brad Schweigert knows how passionate the aspiring Business Finance major is about baseball. That’s why he believes Rodriguez will succeed in his first season as a Crusader next year despite any extra-eligibility seniors who will return.
“I think it’s going to be tuff for any freshman going in right now with the way things are,” Schweigert said. “Seniors can come back and elect to take that extra year of eligibility so he’s kind of walking into a tuff situation, but with his work ethic and potential I think that’s the No. 1 thing Valparaiso saw with him. He passes the eye test.”
Last season as a junior, Rodriquez slashed .346/.866/.442 with 10 RBI’s and a home run playing in the outfield. On the mound, he threw a total of 30.2 innings and finished with 5-3 overall record in eight appearances. He had a 4.79 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 17 walks.
Although his stats from last season aren’t as dominant as one would think, he did have to compete in one of the toughest conferences in the state, the Metro Suburban Red Conference.
“I think one of the top things Alex has is that he has a pitcher’s body,” Schweigert said. “He’s long, lanky, strong kid. He put on about 20 pounds this past offseason so I was super excited to see that jump of velocity he was going to have this season… but it comes down to his work ethic and dedication to his craft.”
Rodriguez has taken this extra-time in quarantine really work on his off-speed pitches. He wants to get more consistent throwing and locating them which is why he’s been extensively working on his curveball delivery.
“I’ve been working on my curveball and I’m trying to get a more consistent break on it,” Rodriguez said.
Besides getting a dedicated student-athlete, Valparaiso is also getting a good human being. Throughout his years at BBCHS Rodriguez had stayed out of trouble and worked with after school programs like “Best Buddies” which helps kids with disabilities.
“He’s a good kid and doesn’t get caught up in some of the other things that you can get caught up in high school,” Schweigert said. “He keeps his nose to the grindstone and works on baseball, baseball, baseball. It’s his life and I have no doubt he will do really well at Valparaiso.”
Kids like Rodriguez don’t come around very often. Being just as good off the field as on the field is something hard to come bye and coach Schweigert will surely miss Rodriguez in the locker room.
“I will miss his leadership,” Schweigert said. “He did a phenomenal job taking form his junior year to senior year. He put time into the weight room and offseason work showing the younger guys what it looks like to go to a Division I school.”
Out of all the fond memories and friendships made over the past four seasons Rodriguez had one moment that stuck out more than the rest. And it came when he was on the bump at DuPage Medical Group Field.
“My favorite moment came last season when we beat Lockport at the Joliet Slammer’s stadium,” Rodriguez said. “Everyone was really into that came and it was really high energy throughout. I was pitching that game and luckily we got the win.”
Looking ahead Rodriguez is most looking forward to meeting new friends while also continuing his pursuit of his childhood dream.
“I’m most looking forward to making new friends while playing baseball,” Rodriguez said. “And hopefully prepare myself for the next step which is getting drafted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!