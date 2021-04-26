BRADLEY — When Bradley-Bourbonnais welcomed Herscher to Carley Field on Saturday morning for nonconference baseball action, the Boilermakers were able to keep their early-season offensive surge rolling against both the Tigers and the weather in a 13-1 victory that battled wet conditions and even a rain delay.
“In a game like this with it being so wet out you have to keep things business-like,” said Boilers coach Brad Schweigert, “you have to do your job and keep it simple. I think our hitters did a phenomenal job hitting, and [Kevin] Schroer did a decent job settling in on the mound throwing strikes.”
Bradley-Bourbonnais opened things up in the first inning by putting up three runs. After a 15-minute rain delay, the Boilermakers came right out and added two more in the bottom of the second off a Nick Rodriguez steal of home and a Michael Freitas RBI double.
The early 5-0 lead helped Schroer settle in with confidence after the minor rain delay. He picked up the win in four innings of work, giving up one earned run on two hits with five strikeouts.
“It was really hard to get into rhythm in these conditions, but I felt like I [was] good as soon as I figured out how to grip the ball with it being so wet,” Schroer said. “I just focused on throwing the ball hard in the strike zone.”
With their ace on the mound leading the way, the Boilermakers’ offense matched Schroer’s intensity by going 8 for 11 at the plate with runners in scoring position.
The clutch hitting by the Boilers was no match for a Herscher squad that went just 1-for-3 hitting without any ducks on the pond.
“It was a tough day to play — I’m glad we were able to get in at least one game today,” Herscher coach Eric Regez said. “The Boilers have an outstanding program coached by Schweigert, so we just try to take a game like this and use it to accelerate the speed of the game and hope that it helps us down the road.”
Tyler Murray collected both of the Tigers’ hits on the day, including an RBI single in the third to give Herscher its only run of the contest.
“Offensively, I thought we have to do a better job,” Regez said. “I thought their pitching was outstanding. Murray was able to catch up to a couple of their fastballs, but other than that, most of our hitters were overmatched.”
Trever Walters led the offensive exposition with a 2-for-3 performance and a team-high three RBIs. Freitas, Kamden Marcotte and Rodriguez collected multiple hits apiece.
“My approach was to just go up their and hit the ball hard, just like everyone else should,” Walters said. “I feel like we all did that today.”
Bradley-Bourbonnais kept things going by scoring five more runs in the third inning. The big inning was driven by walks from Jack Spittal and Freitas, a single by Anthony Sykes and a double by Walters.
Up 10-1 heading into the fourth, Schroer plowed through the Tigers lineup by retiring six of the last seven batters he faced before Rodriguez tossed a scoreless fifth.
“It’s always good to get a win against a good program like Herscher,” Schweigert said. “Coach Regez does a phenomenal job with those guys, and we caught them here early in the season. I respect their program a lot so it feels good to get the win.”
UP NEXT
Bradley-Bourbonnais travels to Lockport for a contest against the Porters at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Herscher heads to Manteno for a matchup against the Panthers at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.