BRADLEY — As the baseball season reaches maturity in the coming days, Bradley-Bourbonnais baseball coach Brad Schweigert has been hoping to see his Boilermaker bats put more balls in play and take advantage of extra outs given to them by errors from their opponents.

The first inning of Saturday’s home game looked like Schweigert had fund a magic genie to directly grant him his wish.

The Boilers (14-9) took advantage of a pair of first-inning Manteno (18-7) errors that led to five unearned runs and a total of six runs in the frame and struck out just five times all afternoon in what became a 7-2 win for the home team.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you