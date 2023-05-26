MINOOKA — Had Cody Freitas' effort on the mound in Bradley-Bourbonnais' IHSA Class 4A Minooka Regional semifinal against Minooka been the standard across their 28 regular season games this season — a four-hit complete game with one earned run — the Boilers would have won 24 of those games.

But unfortunately for the Boilermakers, Thursday was one of the rare days where a one-run complete game resulted in a loss, as Minooka starter Ryan Anderson tossed a two-hit shutout of his own to give the hosts a 1-0 victory and a spot in Saturday's regional championship.

The Boilers saw their season end with a 17-12 record and a combination of respect for Anderson's brilliance and shock that a poetic performance from Freitas, whose only run allowed on the day came on a third-inning wild pitch, was spoiled.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

