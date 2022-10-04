Bishop McNamara IESA baseball

The Bishop McNamara Catholic School baseball team celebrates its IESA Class 2A State championship, the Fightin’ Irish’s second-straight undefeated season that ended with the championship.

 Submitted photo

The quest for perfection by capping off an undefeated season with a state title is a rare feat that only a handful of teams are able to accomplish, let alone being able to do so for two-straight years.

For Bishop McNamara’s eighth grade baseball team, they managed to do just that when they capped off its second-straight undefeated season (18-0) with a 5-0 shutout victory over Brown County in the IESA Class 2A State championship game at Eastside Centre in East Peoria last Saturday.

The championship victory helped mark the Fightin’ Irish’s second-straight IESA Class 2A state title after going 17-0 with a one-run win over Maroa-Forsyth in the 2021 state title game last season.

