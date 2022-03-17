BRADLEY — Coming into the 2022 spring season with multiple underclassmen playing up on the varsity level Bradley-Bourbonnais head baseball coach Brad Schweigert knew that his squad would go through some growing pains in March and possibly April.
Therefore, when the Boilermakers took the field for its season opener at home against Morris on Thursday evening there wasn't too much of a shock when the red and black suffered an 6-2 loss in six innings before the game was called off due to lighting issues.
"I told this group that I think in March and maybe April we are going to take some lumps, but by May we are going to be a very good team," Schweigert said. "We are going to see a lot of development by May, especially with having six sophomores and two freshman playing up with us."
Although it was Bradley-Bourbonnais who struck first by securing an unearned run off a wild pitch by Morris' starting pitcher and current University of Tennessee commit Aidan Hayse in the bottom of the first inning, the Boilermakers could hardly get in a groove with the sticks against the future Volunteer.
Between the second and fourth frames Hayse went on to settle down and retire nine of his next 11 batters faced, six of which came off strikeouts. His dominance on the bump allowed for his squad to eventually regain a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth thanks to Will Knapp, who connected on a two-RBI double with runners on second and third.
"Hayse is a great pitcher, and he had a sharp curveball and located his fastball with velocity," Schweigert said. "First game of the year seeing velocity like that naturally our timing was off a bit, but I like the way we competed."
Going into the bottom of the fifth inning while trailing 2-1 the Boilermakers finally notched their first hit of the game when Brayden McKuras slapped a single to right field field with one out.
The breakup of Hayse's no-hit bid helped bring the BBCHS home dugout to life, leaving them to get things knotted up at two runs apiece when McKuras reached home plate off Morris' only defensive error.
However, as quickly as the Bradley-Bourbonnais forced a tie the Boilermakers allowed it to disappear in the ensuing inning. With a man on second and two outs already secured, BBCHS allowed Knapp to reach first base on a dropped third strike in the top of the sixth.
The defensive miscue late by the Boilermakers was rapidly capitalized on when Charlie Martin smacked an RBI single to break the 2-2 tie with Knapp anxiously waiting on second with two outs.
From there, Morris opened the floodgates when A.J. Zweeres followed Martin with a single of his own to right field, which travelled all the way to the fence following a defensive lapse by the Boilermakers' right fielder. The costly error by the home team allowed for Zweeres to circle all the way around to home plate for a three RBI inside-the-park homer before Bradley-Bourbonnais secured a strikeout to end the inning.
With all the momentum on Morris' side, the visiting team went on to secure a 1-2-3 inning defensively in the bottom half of the sixth inning to claim a 6-2 road victory when the umpires called the game short due to darkness.
STAT BOOK
McKuras went 1-for-1 with a single and a drawn walk to lead the Boilermakers. Toby Schriefer notched the teams' only other hit with another single in his only plate appearance as a pinch hitter. Blake Long secured three strikeouts and one hit given up in two innings pitched as the team's starter on the bump.
UP NEXT
Bradley-Bourbonnais (0-1) will host Highland Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday for a double-header.
