BRADLEY — Entering Friday's All-City home meeting with Kankakee with an 11-8 record, Bradley-Bourbonnais' baseball team has been on the cusp of a breakout season this year, but six losses by three runs or less — including three by one run — have kept the Boilermakers from breaking out this spring.

But in this year's All-City contests, the Boilers have been just about as clutch as can be.

With ducks on the pond and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Andrew Schweigert roped a go-ahead two-run double off Kays ace Clay Gadbois before trotting back to the mound for the seventh inning — his fourth of the game — to seal a 4-3 win over the Kays.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you