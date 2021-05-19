BRADLEY — Prior to Wednesday’s SouthWest Suburban Conference game against Andrew, the Bradley-Bourbonnais baseball team has had zero trouble getting out to early leads. The Boilermakers have jumped out to first inning leads in each of the last three games, going 2-1 in the span. However, when it came to facing the Thunderbolts and their starting pitcher, Danny O’Malley, Bradley-Bourbonnais had no answers as they totaled just two hits in a 13-0 loss in five innings at home.
“We have been playing better baseball the past two games so I told my guys we need to learn from this game, but then we need to wash the game and forget about it,” said Boilermaker coach Brad Schweigert. “We got a conference game tomorrow and we have got to come ready to play.”
After the Boilermakers took a 6-2 win over Andrew on Monday on the road, the Thunderbolts came out with a vengeance by jumping out to an early 1-0 lead after the first inning of play off an RBI single by Michael Bobber. Andrew followed things up with an eight-run eruption in the second inning, which took the life out of the Boilermakers.
“When you go down 9-0 nothing in the second inning its hard to keep your energy up,” Schweigert said. “But from the start we have to come out ready to play and be more focused.”
Bradley’s starting pitcher Blake Long started off strong before he started to lose his control in a wild second inning. Unable to command his curveball, the right-hander wound up walking two and hitting to more batters to open Andrew’s big second inning, leaving Easton Byrne to come in relief with the bases loaded and one out. Byrne gave a valiant effort, giving up two earned runs on one hit in 0.1 innings of work, before Hayden Skanberg toed the rubber down 7-0, where he wound up giving up two more runs to make it 9-0 after one and a half innings of play. Needing a big response in the bottom half of the second inning, the Boilermakers failed to take good approaches at the plate, which resulted in a quick 1, 2, 3, inning in the bottom half of the second.
“They put an eight-spot on us in the second and then our hitters came in pressing more,” Schweigert said. “So we got out of our approaches at the plate.”
The early domination by the Thunderbolts was all Andrew needed to cruise to victory thanks to a dominant performance by O’Malley. The sophomore right-handed pitcher secured the win, allowing zero runs on two hits while striking out six in a complete game effort.
“Whether we were on the mound or at the plate I didn’t think we came focused and ready to play,” Schweigert said. “Credit to Andrew, their guy threw alright, but it was nothing we haven’t seen. We just didn’t have good approaches and on the mound we couldn’t figure out our curveball.”
The lone bright spot for the Boilermakers was Skanberg’s ability to settle in late against Andrew. Although he got tagged for three-runs in the fifth, Skanberg did what was asked of him by coming in relief and pounding the strike zone.
“Skanberg did exactly what we wanted our pitchers to do from the start,” Schweigert said. “He got in there and threw strikes by competing to each hitter and pitched to contact.”
STAT BOOK
Trevor Walters and Zach Starr totaled all of the Boilermakers hits with one single each.
UP NEXT
Bradley-Bourbonnais heads to Stagg for another conference game today at 4:30 p.m.
