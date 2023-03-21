BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais' Andrew Schweigert has been on an emotional roller coaster lately that most fully matured adults would struggle handling, let alone a high school junior.

Less than 48 hours after the tragic death of his cousin, Prairie Central High School senior Dylan Bazzell, and just over 24 hours after becoming an uncle, Schweigert and his Boilermakers baseball team took their home Carley Field for Tuesday's season opener against Herscher. Schweigert slugged a pair of big doubles that drove in three runs and scored a pair of his own in a 12-1 Boilers victory.

"I had to clear my head first and get the bad stuff out of the way just focus on baseball and get it out of my mind," Schweigert said. "But really, those two doubles were for my cousin."

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

