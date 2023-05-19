Manteno's Grant DeRose, right, and Ben Carlile greet teammate Sevin Keigher after Keigher scored the walk-off run in the Panthers' 11-1 win over Bishop McNamara in Thursday's IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinal. The Panthers will host Reed-Custer in Saturday's regional championship at 11 a.m.
Manteno's Ryan Young throws a pitch during Thursday's IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinal against Bishop McNamara. Young allowed an unearned run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings in the Panthers' 11-1 win.
Manteno's Grant DeRose, right, and Ben Carlile greet teammate Sevin Keigher after Keigher scored the walk-off run in the Panthers' 11-1 win over Bishop McNamara in Thursday's IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinal. The Panthers will host Reed-Custer in Saturday's regional championship at 11 a.m.
Manteno's Ryan Young throws a pitch during Thursday's IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinal against Bishop McNamara. Young allowed an unearned run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings in the Panthers' 11-1 win.
MANTENO — The Manteno baseball team enjoyed the longest season-opening winning streak in the area this spring after a 9-0 start to the year, but as injuries began to mount, the Panthers entered Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinal against Bishop McNamara with an 11-8 mark since that unbeaten start.
But the Panthers appear to be regaining their early-season form, as southpaw Ryan Young was brilliant on the mound and the Panther bats put together timely at-bats and took advantage of some McNamara miscues that led to an 11-1 six-inning win.
The Panthers (20-8) advanced to Saturday’s regional championship against Reed-Custer while McNamara’s season ended with a 13-18 record.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.