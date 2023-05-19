MANTENO — The Manteno baseball team enjoyed the longest season-opening winning streak in the area this spring after a 9-0 start to the year, but as injuries began to mount, the Panthers entered Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinal against Bishop McNamara with an 11-8 mark since that unbeaten start.

But the Panthers appear to be regaining their early-season form, as southpaw Ryan Young was brilliant on the mound and the Panther bats put together timely at-bats and took advantage of some McNamara miscues that led to an 11-1 six-inning win.

The Panthers (20-8) advanced to Saturday’s regional championship against Reed-Custer while McNamara’s season ended with a 13-18 record.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

