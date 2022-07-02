For numerous generations sports have been the epitome of bringing individuals together through the strengthening of bonds. Whether it be at the youth level, high school level or the college level and beyond, sporting activities often tend to create opportunities to tighten relationships with all those who are involved within the particular sport.
For 2020 Bishop McNamara graduate Owen Jackson and 2022 Kankakee graduate Avery Jackson, the ability to connect on the diamond playing baseball and softball has heightened their brother-sister relationship to a whole different level despite attending rivalry high schools when the time came.
“We are only two years apart and so we have always been pretty close since we were younger,” Avery said. “We would always play around and have each other’s company…once I started playing sports it was just another thing me and Owen had in common.
“Baseball and softball was something we could bond and talk about because it was something we both had a passion for. It makes the sibling connection way better when you have something you guys both love and are passionate about.”
This sentiment by Avery was also reciprocated by her older brother Owen, who has seen his sister dominate the Southland Athletic Conference in each of volleyball, basketball and softball over the last four seasons.
“Avery and I are pretty close,” Owen Jackson said. “It’s different when you can grow up with your sibling and play sports with them throughout all of your years. Just to see the growth in your younger sibling is really nice to see.”
Despite opting to go their separate ways in high school — Owen being a junior at McNamara while Avery began her freshman year at Kankakee in 2018-19 — the two siblings still managed to display their support for one another. The two siblings would regularly attend each other’s games when possible, much like they did in their years leading up to high school.
“It was different having to cheer for two different teams,” Avery said. “Obviously Kankakee and Bishop McNamara would go up against each other in various sports. Like for basketball, we would be on the opposite cheering sections, but it really didn’t mean anything because at the end of the day when it came to us two and our sports, we were always rooting for each other.
“So despite the fact that we went to separate high schools, it didn’t hinder our support for one another even though it was different.”
The ability to disregard the in-town high school rivalry between the two siblings was something Avery greatly appreciated over the last four seasons playing for the Kays, especially after having attended numerous baseball games for Owen over the years.
“Having Owen to support me at my games always made me feel better,” Avery said. “To see him in the stands cheering me on always made me feel good, especially after all the times I went to see him play.”
As much love and support the two have had for each other in their respective sports they also loved trying to out-due one another. Being the two closest siblings in age, the brother-sister duo always tended to turn their love for sports into a competition. Whatever one sibling was able to accomplish on the field, the other would try to replicate and outpace to show their dominance.
“It was always a competition between the both of us,” Owen said. “We are the closest in age out of all of our siblings and so we were always competing in basketball, baseball and softball.”
The determination to always get the upper-hand over each other is something that helped propel the two siblings to both further their sporting careers in college this upcoming fall. Owen currently just finished his second season at Kankakee Community College, where he led the NJCAA Region IV in homeruns (16) and RBIs (67), to help himself earn a NCAA Division I scholarship to the University of Toledo while Avery is preparing to make her transition to the University of Iowa playing on the Hawkeyes softball squad.
“It’s a big accomplishment for the both of us,” Owen said of him and his sister’s ability to both go on to play Division I sports. “I know we worked hard for that our whole lives and I just wanted to follow in my older sister’s [Olivia] footsteps — who went to play softball at a Triton college — and follow that path and prolong my career.”
Avery concluded her senior season hitting .575 (fifth in the area) with four homeruns and 38 RBIs (tied for eighth in the area), helping herself earn Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 3A first-team All-State honors as well as being named a 2022 Daily Journal All-Area selection. Jackson is currently playing in the NorthWoods league after playing 10 games in the MLB Draft League, where he hit .400 with three doubles and six RBIs.
