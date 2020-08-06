When the Illinois High School Association released its updated 2020-21 athletic calendar that coincided with last week’s updated sports guidelines from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new schedule went into effect for 23 of the area’s 24 high schools, with Trinity Academy in Kankakee left as the lone school to make its own plan.
The Eagles, who are members of American Christian Schools International and the National Christian Schools Athletic Association, will move their sports to match up with the IHSA, meaning soccer and girls volleyball will be played in the spring; winter sports will follow the new abbreviated season; and baseball, softball and boys volleyball will shift to the summer.
“Our coaches are anxious to go,” Trinity athletic director Mike Lawrence said. “I’ve talked to the IHSA office and told them I want them to pass on to [IHSA executive director] Craig [Anderson] that we’re appreciative [of the schedule] because we’re in the same boat together.”
Neither of the Eagles’ conferences are Illinois-only associations, leaving them to make the decision themselves on what to do. With Trinity playing a plethora of local schools in addition to fellow non-IHSA private schools, it was a no-brainer to follow suit.
“We play a lot of smaller IHSA schools and, depending on the sport, some Indiana schools,” Lawrence said. “And we’re not going to go to Indiana if we aren’t going to be able to play in Illinois.”
The schedules won’t totally coincide with the IHSA’s ending dates, as some conference tournaments run a week before or after the IHSA season-ending times. They aren’t under direct orders of the IHSA, but the IDPH guidelines will dictate when sports can be played. For example, boys and girls basketball are set to begin practice Nov. 16, but if the IDPH pushes that date back, the Eagles similarly will move back.
“I’m sure at the end of the year some people will have said they wished [the state] played more football games or the maximum amount of basketball games, but think about the kids last spring that didn’t get anything,” Lawrence said.
Similar to their IHSA peers, the Eagles have one potential issue, which is running into time normally taken by recreational and travel leagues. As a board member for the Bradley-Bourbonnais Youth Softball League, Lawrence doesn’t find that possible problem to be as serious as others might believe it could be.
“I know that this year, for some of the top organizations, the beginning of the season was the week before [the 2021 summer end date] June 26, so what’s the issue if they move it back a week?” Lawrence said. “Let’s be reasonable — for someone to have to pick and choose, we should be able to work this out.
“This is hopefully a one-year anomaly, so if it works out, the kids get the best of both worlds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!