For many students, coaches and parents, the resumption of prep sports in Illinois just more than a month ago has helped bring back a semblance of pre-COVID-19 normal. Masks must be worn, social distancing must be followed and the number of attendees is limited, but many parents have found solace in watching their children compete and vice-versa.
That’s not the case everywhere though. Kankakee’s basketball and swim teams have competed this winter with the area’s most limited capacity, as the Southland Athletic Conference voted collectively to limit spectators at winter sports events even further than the cap of 50 set by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The conference voted when sports returned to limit crowds to cheerleaders, media and other essential personnel for winter sports and continued that trend last week, when it voted for similar action for the rest of the school year. All schools in the Southland voted to continue not allowing fans with the exception of Kankakee.
Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox said he believed the rest of the conference had two reasons for coming to the final conclusion and neither directly had anything to do with actual health concerns.
“They didn’t want to have to mess with managing fans and the piece of that relationship with COVID, things like masks and distancing,” Wilcox said. “And if they left it up to individual schools and we allowed fans, it would make the rest of them look bad.
“They didn’t want to look back in their communities, so they hurt ours to save theirs.”
Kankakee is the lone Kankakee County school in the Southland. Crete-Monee, which is located in Will County, is the only other school not in Cook County, with Bloom, Rich Township, Thornridge, Thornton and Thornwood all in southern Cook County.
Some of those schools either recently have returned to in-person schooling or will do so soon. Kankakee returned to in-person learning as soon as initial COVID-19 restrictions were lifted last summer.
Kankakee superintendent Dr. Genevra Walters said differences such as that have attributed to the difference in position the school’s athletic program has compared to fellow Southland members, and there’s difficulty in finding a suitable solution.
“We try to operate to compromise and stay in the middle, but we’re pulled in two directions ...,” Walters said. “This has been hard on all of us, and Kankakee is doing their best to understand multiple perspectives and give everyone the opportunity to do what’s comfortable for them.”
When the Illinois High School Association allowed sports to resume in January, as well as during the initial fall season that took place in August, the decision on allowing spectators was encouraged by the IHSA to be left up to individual schools.
Kankakee is the only area school that does not allow spectators, although most schools locally have been allowing either two spectators per player or entire families of senior players to stay at less than the 50 spectator limit. Cheerleaders and members of school pep bands do not count toward that limit.
Wilcox said he fields an average of 10 phone calls per day from parents and community members asking if they’re allowed to come to games yet, a call he will continue to answer with a reference to the school’s athletic Facebook page, facebook.com/K3KaysAthletics, where contests are live streamed.
“It’s better than nothing, but it’s not the same to have to watch your child on a stream,” Wilcox said. “I think our community overall, at least I can speak for ours, has been through so much and just wants a small sense of normal back.”
For nonconference sporting events, fans will be allowed, but COVID-19 limitations still will be in place. The Kays are looking to fill a Week 1 nonconference football game for March 19 and will be able to allow a limited crowd for that contest. For questions about attending nonconference action for a specific sport, such as Tuesday’s boys swim and drive meet against Bradley-Bourbonnais, fans are encouraged to reach out to the school.
