In his brief moments of live action the past two weeks, Jonathan Ward caught the attention of his Arizona Cardinals coaches and teammates, earning himself a spot on the active roster for the rest of the season.
The Cardinals announced Tuesday they were permanently adding Ward to the roster for the rest of the season after the 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate spent the past couple of weeks bouncing between the practice squad and active roster. The practice squad is reserved for players to practice with the team but not play in games, with a maximum of two moves between the practice squad and roster before teams must decide whether to permanently keep a player on their roster or release them.
Ward made his debut in Week 3 in the Cardinals' 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions and played again in last weekend's 31-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Ward, a running back, has played a significant role on several special teams unit and is also listed as the third-string running back on the depth chart, behind Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds and ahead of fellow rookie Eno Benjamin.
Ward's permanent stay on the roster and third-string role on the depth chart indicate significant progress since he was brought in as an undrafted free agent this spring. He entered the season fifth on the depth chart and behind Benjamin, who was drafted in the seventh round.
Ward will look to see his first offensive snaps when the Cardinals visit the New York Jets at 12 p.m. Sunday.
