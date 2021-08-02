During the better part of the past few decades, the status of the football rivalry amongst All-City rivals Bishop McNamara and Kankakee has tapered off, as the two teams haven’t squared off on the gridiron since 2012.
But when Kankakee served as a last-minute replacement at the 11th annual Central 7-on-7 and Offensive Linemen Challenge on Saturday, the Kays and Fighting Irish saw their rivalry somewhat renewed when the two foes kicked off a lengthy day of football action in Clifton, despite both squads missing a handful of players because of previous commitments.
“It’s great; we should do that every year, an All-City 7-on-7 tournament,” Irish coach Rich Zinanni said. “We don’t keep score, so the tempers don’t flare when you’re just alternating 10 plays.
“Kankakee looked good, and our kids played well, but I know we had quite a few kids missing, and they did, too.”
The Kays jumped in earlier in the week after Bismarck-Henning had to withdraw at the last minute. For third-year Kankakee coach Derek Hart, the opportunity came during a busy day for most of his players, but it was a chance the program couldn’t say no to.
“Any time we get a chance to compete against somebody else we’re going to take the opportunity,” Hart said. “We had a lot of guys out of town for basketball and track, but it was the next-guy-up mentality, and we had to compete.
“There’s good talent out here, so it was good to see some guys who haven’t had many opportunities with our [starters] to get out there.”
The first time slot of eight on the day, the 9 a.m. matchup the Irish and Kays saw usually can be a lethargic time, but Comets defensive coordinator Matt Sertich, who primarily planned the event, said the Irish and Kays provided an unusual, early energy to set the stage for the day.
“Being from the area and growing up in Clifton, you know a lot about both of these programs, and it was a great way to start the day at 9 a.m.,” Sertich said. “There was a lot of hooting and hollering, kids just competing, and it was really an awesome way to start the day.”
Hall-of-fame swan songs
Zinanni was one of three Illinois High School Football Coaches Association hall-of-famers present Saturday, joined by Central’s Brian Spooner and Herscher’s Dan Wetzel.
It was the last time Zinanni and Wetzel will bring their teams down to Clifton, as both coaches are retiring at the end of the season.
“I don’t think about it much, but sometimes it pops in my head, and someone will say something about it being your last day of camp or something,” Wetzel said. “I’ve been [coaching] so long, and it flew by, so I’m just going to take it a day at a time, embrace it and enjoy the season.”
Zinanni, who said he remembers Wetzel just as much for his menacing play leading Herscher’s 4-4 defensive front as a player as he does as a coach, still has a season to coach this fall, but he already has an idea of where he’ll be spending most of his retirement, save for a vacation next fall with his wife, Jane.
“My golf game has kind of disappeared since I stopped being a member at the [Kankakee] Elks, so I need to try and get that back,” Zinanni said. “Tell the Elks to get ready because I’m coming back.”
In the trenches
Several schools host 7-on-7 tournaments during summer, but Clifton’s stands out because of the competition for linemen, with events such as tug of war, a bench press competition and sled pulls.
“The linemen don’t get a lot of chances to compete in the summer, so it’s a great opportunity for them to go out, compete and build some camaraderie,” Sertich said. “[Central assistant] D.J. Harris and [McNamara assistant] Joe Bertrand put together a solid event that the kids love.”
Feeling normal again
During the past decade-plus, the day of football usually marks the upcoming return of the football season, as it did again this year, with the first official date of 2021 football practice slated for Aug. 9.
“It feels like things are finally back to normal; the spring season [last year] was unique and different with no offseason” Sertich said. “Being back around these other guys like Coach Zinanni and Coach Wetzel, it was great to have them back here for their last go round.”
For Wetzel, who boarded the bus to and from Clifton with his boys for the last summer, he knows his team got back on the bus much more prepared for the upcoming season than they were before.
“You work hard all summer; it’s nice to cap it off with the 7-on-7, and the kids have fun with the linemen challenge,” Wetzel said. “Win, lose, whatever, you go back better than you came in here.”
