CLIFTON — As the years continue to pass and the stature of the Central 7-on-7 and Offensive Linemen Challenge continues to remain a highlight of the summer football action within the area, so does the amount of returning participants.

Out of the 21 varsity teams in attendance that came from all across the state to Clifton this past Saturday, 11 of which were local — Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Central, Coal City, Dwight-Gardner-South Wilmington, Herscher, Kankakee, Manteno, Momence, Peotone, Watseka — 19 of them were returning competitors, with the two new partakers being Mascoutah and Tremont.

“I think the returning teams like the facilities and the way it’s spread out with plenty of fields, and they enjoy the competition,” Comets head football coach Brian Spooner said. “I think that’s what keeps a lot of the same teams coming back every year.”

