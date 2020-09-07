Kankakee Country Club crowned another pair of champions on Sunday after hosting its 58th annual Clive Rollison Memorial Golf Tournament. The special two-day event featured 80 golfers grouped up into teams of four playing two-best balls over 36 holes.
“It’s the biggest event of the year for the club,” Kankakee Country Club committee member and golf pro Kevin Fitzgerald said. “It’s the 58th annual, it’s just the most important event of the year for the club. The whole club gets involved from the lady golfers being scorekeepers, the team draw, it’s just the grand finale at the end of the year.”
Although it was Team Frye (Kent Frye, Travis Barker, Brian Hiatt and Daniel Korthauer) and Team Wilcox (Ronnie Wilcox, Leonard Sulley, Mehmet Sipahi and Matthew Schore) who took a share of the lead into Sunday after both teams went minus-20 on Saturday, it was the quartet of Tyler Boerschig, Ryan Magruder, Bruce Dickstein and Steve Smith who ended up sneaking up to the top of leaderboard thanks to a remarkable day two performance where they shot minus-17.
“We knew that yesterday we left a lot of points out and we knew we were a better team than that,” Dickstein said. “So we had a lot of confidence coming into today and the guys played great. We picked up three points on hole seventeen which was huge for us.”
The foursome entered play Sunday tied for fifth place at minus-14, six strokes off the lead. However, they covered major ground on day two to jump up all the way into the lead and earn the tournament’s top honor by a slim margin, finishing up at minus-31, two strokes up on the team that finished in second place at minus-29.
“The major difference in day two was that everybody came together,” Boerschig said. “If one person was down, somebody else picked them up and nobody was ever out of a hole. When we needed things we got it done.”
Boerschig noted how difficult the back nine got due to the extreme conditions. His squad trailed Team Walter (minus-28) by two strokes with five holes to play.
“It was tough,” Boerschig said. “You’re playing in 20-25 mph wind gusts. It changes every hole so your strategy changes every hole…it was a struggle, but everyone played in it and we played pretty well.”
One of the teams that entered Sunday at minus-20 fell a bit behind the pace, but still managed to finish second at minus-29. That team was made up of Wilcox, Sulley, Sipahi and Schore.
“We played well considering the course was wet and really windy,” Wilcox said. “We held it together and obviously had opportunities to win it. Although that was kind of disappointing, I had a great time with a good group of guys and we are all proud of ourselves.”
Team Wilcox had a chance to tie or win it on the last hole, but they ultimately fell a little short after failing to gain any points.
“You really can’t describe the Rollison coming down the back nine,” Wilcox said. “It’s like the back nine of The Masters on Sunday because it’s different. You’re not just out here playing with a round with a group of guys. It’s a different pressure and different intensity.”
Finishing in third was the team of Jeff Walter, Tom Scanlon, George Ryan Jr. and Edward Glazar, which galloped up from ninth place at the start of the day. They entered Sunday at minus-10 but surged forward with a day two score of minus-18, which helped earn them third place at minus-28.
In fourth at minus-25 were Tim Milner, David Tyson, Al Messier and Jeff Chiero. The team entered Sunday in eighth place after a solid start with a day one score of minus-11, but fell slightly behind on Sunday.
Fifth place was occupied by Jerry Kuntz, Bob Grady, Kevin Pinski and Zach Webber. After coming up five strokes short of the day one leaderboard, Team Kuntz took a step back to finish at minus-24 to round out the top five team finishes.
Four teams ended up splitting a share of sixth place after each squad finished at minus-23 for the tournament. Those teams were Team Crum (Niles Crum, Ryan Friedericks, Mike Beach and Chad Kalecki), Team Randolph (Doug Randolph, David Faber, Andrew Smith and Alan Webber), Team Frye (Frye, Barker, Hiatt and Korthauer) and Team Stirnaman (Tom Stirnaman, Don Devereaux, Dennis Stuth and Scott Irps).
Rounding out this year’s top 10 teams were Team Keller (Karl Keller, Robert Shinn, Marc Naese and Jorge Contreras) and Team Crawford (David Crawford, Rich Nicklas, Pat Huette and Todd Widholm) who each finished at minus-20 to take a share of tenth place.
Each team’s full results can be found here:
1. Team Boerschig, -31, 249
2. Team Wilcox, -29, 251
3. Team Walter, -28, 252
4. Team Milner, -25, 255
5. Team Kuntz, -24, 256
6. Team Crum, -23, 257
6. Team Randolph, -23, 257
6. Team Frye, -23, 257
6. Team Stirnaman, -23, 257
10. Team Keller, -20, 260
10. Team Crawford, -20, 260
12. Team Lateano, -19, 261
13. Team Lemenager, -10, 270
13. Team Ryan, -10, 270
15. Team Gordon, -9, 271
15. Team Martin, -9, 271
17. Team Gibson, -6, 274
18. Team Joern, -5, 275
19. Team Magruder, -4, 276
20. Team Wertz, -1, 279
