McNamara beginning new era with former state champion Sanders at helm

There's perhaps never been a girls basketball player that had the success Khadaizha Sanders did during her time in Bishop McNamara's backcourt. And after a successful career at Rutgers and brief stint as an assistant at Kankakee, the four-year starter and 2015 state champion is back at her alma mater, where she hopes to bring the Fightin' Irish girls hoops program back to its usual status as one of the most feared pound-for-pound programs in the state.

The 2021-22 Irish had a stellar season in the Metro Suburban Conference, where they finished with an 11-4 record that was good for third place, but struggled out of conference, finishing with a 14-17 record and regional championship loss.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

