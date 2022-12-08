McNamara beginning new era with former state champion Sanders at helm
There's perhaps never been a girls basketball player that had the success Khadaizha Sanders did during her time in Bishop McNamara's backcourt. And after a successful career at Rutgers and brief stint as an assistant at Kankakee, the four-year starter and 2015 state champion is back at her alma mater, where she hopes to bring the Fightin' Irish girls hoops program back to its usual status as one of the most feared pound-for-pound programs in the state.
The 2021-22 Irish had a stellar season in the Metro Suburban Conference, where they finished with an 11-4 record that was good for third place, but struggled out of conference, finishing with a 14-17 record and regional championship loss.
But this year's McNamara squad, under the tutelage of perhaps the best to ever don the uniform, has its eyes set on more, both in the short and long term.
"Although our program is in a 'rebuilding' phase, I am optimistic about the season," Sanders said. "In addition to getting better every day, our focus this year is to understand who we are and establish a solid foundation that will set the tone for years to come."
Several returning contributors are back to help Sanders build that foundation. Caley Strahan has looked up to the challenge of taking the top forward spot over from the graduated Mallory O'Connor, a Daily Journal All-Area pick a year ago. Alongside Strahan are a slew of experienced returners in Tessa DiPietra, Kendell Lade, Camille Kuntz and Savana Smith all look to help re-establish McNamara's presence.
Perhaps the biggest factor in the transition could be sophomore guard Trinity Davis, who finished second at last year's IHSA Class 4A 3-Point contest after turning in a Daily Journal All-Area and All-SouthWest Suburban Conference effort at Bradley-Bourbonnais last season as a freshman.
Davis is one of several sophomores who will factor into the Irish season, joined by forward/center Leigha Brown, forward Lily Fox and guards Emily Storer and Lydia Nugent, while freshman forward Journey Slone is expected to see her own opportunity to make an instant impact, as will senior guard/forward Natalie Prairie, who sat out last season after transferring from Central.
With so many pieces to put together this year's puzzle, comprised of seasoned veterans and young, exciting players with room to grow, Sanders and her staff have a good problem of distributing minutes as they put those pieces together.
"The team and I have been working extremely hard to set a new standard of success and create an impactful culture at Bishop McNamara," Sanders said.
Boilermakers look to stay healthy, continue building under Swindle
Liz Swindle is in her third season as the head coach at Bradley-Bourbonnais, but the former assistant-turned-head coach has yet to have a full season with her best players healthy as they continue re-establishing their identity with a new face.
After taking over during the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season, Swindle and her Boilermakers battled the injury bug during their 2021-22 season that ended with an 8-21 record without their most lethal shooter and perhaps most talented all-around player, senior guard Skylar Grabow.
Grabow, who missed her junior year with a shoulder injury, has been back in full force early on, as evidenced by her spot on the Beecher Fall Classic All-Tournament team to kick off the season. Joined by her sister, junior guard and returning Daily Journal All-Area honorable mention Sadie Grabow, the tandem have shown a knack for getting buckets, both off passes and off the dribble, joined in the backcourt by returning starter and All-Area special mention Emmerson Longtin, whose defensive proficiency has also shown its face in the season's early going.
Two-time Daily Journal All-Area and All-SouthWest Suburban Conference selection Ellie Haggard is back for her third season starting at forward as a junior as well after nearly averaging a double-double with 10.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore who's a mismatch nightmare with her combination of size and quickness.
"Our core group of girls coming back have been a big part of our program the last couple years," Swindle said. "They bring grit, hard work and energy each day and I'm excited to have another year with them.
"The best part about all of our returners is that they're more than just athletes — they're great humans who are leaders and role models in our school."
The Boilers have some lineup diversity available, with senior guard Kate Spittal and senior forward Mallory Ninis both drawing starts in the early portion of the season, giving Swindle and her team a bit of variety in what they want to accomplish.
Whatever five players are on the floor at any given time, the focus for the Boilers will be taking what they've been able to put together over the past two seasons into a collective, healthy effort in 2022-23 for a team that features several players from the past two seasons and is hoping to bring Bradley-Bourbonnais its first postseason hardware since a 2017-18 IHSA Class 4A Regional championship after hopefully navigating a difficult SouthWest Suburban Conference.
"We are excited to get after it and compete in one of the best conferences in the state," Swindle said. "Our returners bring speed, grit and toughness defensively and most have been playing together for two-three years now.
"We look forward to a great season."
Young Kays look to play beyond their years under veteran coach Weigt
A basketball lifer, Kankakee girls coach Kurt Weigt knows how much improvement a team can make during the course of the season, especially when a club is as young and fresh-faced as the Kays team he's leading into battle this winter, coming off of a 14-14 season a year ago that led to an 8-4 record and third-place finish in the Southland Athletic Conference.
Avery Jackson leaves some of the biggest possible shoes to fill after winning the Daily Journal Girls Basketball Player of the Year award last year, a season in which the current University of Iowa softball player ended her four-year basketball career as an IBCA and AP Class 3A All-State honorable mention and All-Southland talent.
Jackson's skills are a prolific offensive player and one of the best area defenders in recent memory aren't easy to replace, but the Kays and their young bunch this year will try to.
Junior forward Nikkel Johnson also earned All-Area and all-conference honors a year ago and has shown her continued development, reaching the double-figure scoring mark in five of her first six games. She's joined by lengthy sophomore guard Taleah Turner, a fellow returning all-conference player who also earned Daily Journal special mention honors last year.
Turner's size as a 5-foot-7 point guard gives her an advantage to also bang down low, where Johnson has made a home the past couple years as a double-double machine to give the Kays their dynamic duo.
Surrounding that duo will be a core of largely inexperienced Kays. Sophomore Benkwasha Stroud saw varsity action last year and has carved out a bigger role this year as a main offensive threat from the perimeter at guard while a quartet of freshmen are seeing the chance to contribute right away as well.
Morgan Baptist, a 6-foot freshman forward, missed the start of the season due to injury but has Weigt and his staff more than thrilled with the frontcourt combination she has the potential to create with Johnson.
Junior guard Lynlee Jubin is new to varsity hoops, as are freshman guard Kanai Jackson and freshman forward Madison Covington, the former of whom has found herself a starting role early on.
A tough early schedule that's seen the Kays already take on defending IHSA Class 3A runner-up Nazareth and other Chicago-area powers like Marist is something Weigt hopes help prepare his girls in their goals of winning the Southland and get around to playing their best basketball by playoff time.
"We look forward to getting back to the top of the Southland — the ceiling for this group is very high," Weigt said. "I'm excited to see how good this team can be, we're still very young."
