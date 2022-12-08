Irish lack quantity, but not quality, for 2022-23 season
Bishop McNamara has a light varsity boys basketball roster this season, with just nine players on the roster and the injury bug already dwindling that down even further. But what the Fightin’ Irish lack for in roster size, they make up for it with roster talent as they look to win 20 games for the second-straight season.
There are several players who have graduated from last year’s 24-6 ballclub, as starters Nolan Czako, Alan Smith, Colton Provost and Frank Fouts have all moved on, but the lone returning starter, point guard Jaxson Provost, is primed for a strong senior year as McNamara’s on-court and off-court leader.
The reigning Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A third-team and Associated Press honorable mention All-State guard, who has also won the Metro Suburban Conference Player of the Year award each of the past two seasons, will look to improve upon his well-rounded junior season in which he averaged 12.5 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.
“As his coach, the best thing about him is he wants to win and will do whatever you ask to make that happen,” Irish coach, and Jaxson’s father, Adrian Provost said. “He currently has some really quality small-school college basketball options and should receive more, and our program has been blessed to have him for four years.
“His mother has done an excellent job raising him and coaching him in spite of his father.”
Jaxson Provost has several new faces around him, with juniors like Abner Garcia and Jaydon Wright growing into larger roles than they held last year and players familiar with the Irish program like Tyler Bobzin moving to varsity for the first time.
There are also a pair of transfers making their way over from Bradley-Bourbonnais, in Daily Journal All-Area senior guard Isaiah Davis and junior forward Robert Hutson, who has depth behind him in the frontcourt in 6-foot-6 freshman Callaghan O’Connor.
The Irish roster is only nine deep, and Davis is out with an early-season ankle injury that will cost him a good chunk of the season. But that small roster hasn’t stopped McNamara from a hot start, as the team has gotten off to a 4-0 start to the season at the time of print.
But for coach Provost, it’s the end of the season, where the program hopes to earn its first hardware since taking a third-place finish in the 2016-17 IHSA Class 2A State Finals, that could provide some excitement.
“We believe we can compete for the conference title and a regional championship,” Adrian Provost said. “We’re looking to improve on the defensive end of the floor and increase our toughness, and we will continue to play with pace and spread the ball around.”
Young-but-experienced Boilermakers look to continue growth under Kemp
Bradley-Bourbonnais has seen plenty of change in its boys basketball program since the end of last season, a season in which they won the red division of the SouthWest Suburban Conference for the first time in school history.
Daily Journal Player of the Year and Associated Press Class 4A first-team All-State big man Owen Freeman has transferred to Moline for his senior season before he heads to the University of Iowa, as has his brother, sophomore guard Owen. Isaiah Davis is at McNamara after an All-Area junior campaign and senior Jeremiah Renchen moved to Manteno after giving contributions a year ago. Head coach Joe Lightfoot III is coaching in Michigan while former assistant Ryan Kemp has taken the reins.
But despite all that has gone out of BBCHS, there might be even more talent still around. A trio of starting guards from a year ago are back for bigger roles as juniors — Anthony Kemp, Ethan Kohl and Brandon Harris — the former two of which earned Daily Journal All-Area honorable mentions last year. The Boilers also return a pair of talented 6-foot-9 towers in sophomore Nick Allen, a rising recruit in the Class of 2025, and senior Ben Maki.
Maki is the only senior back from last year’s roster, but has a classmate on this year’s team in Brayden Long, a senior guard who won the IHSA Class 1A State championship with Yorkville Christian and earned a spot on the IBCA Class 1A All-State second team after averaging 14 points and seven rebounds per game as a junior. Long’s father, former Dwight boys coach Eric Long, is also on staff as an assistant.
Junior guard Tyran Bender and sophomore guard Gavin Kohl will add backcourt depth and give the Boilermakers plenty of different options in terms of diversifying their lineup as they look to get through the SWSC gauntlet and earn their second-straight conference championship, a quest that kicked off with a 78-45 conference crossover win at Sandburg last week.
It’s rare for a program to lose a talent the caliber of Freeman but continue to keep the same expectations in a legitimate way. But with so much young talent fitting into place around a senior class low in total but high in production, the Boilers have more than enough reason to think they can have another strong season, aiming for their third winning season in four years, all under different head coaches.
“The Boilers have two seniors and four returning juniors and sophomores that received quality minutes from last season’s SWSC Red Division championship team,” coach Kemp said. “We have good size, speed and length.”
Kays look to continue growth, eye postseason run
Somewhat lost in the midst of the resurgence of several other sports programs at Kankakee High School the past few years is a boys basketball program that has been the epitome of consistency under coach Chris Pickett the past five years.
With the track and field and football teams making state pushes in recent years, including state titles in both boys and girls track and field last season, and substantial growth in programs like baseball, and most recently a wrestling team that looks much improved early this year, it’s easy to forget that the Kays’ schoolwide athletic turnaround started in boys and girls basketball in 2017-18, a year in which the boys program won its first of three regionals since then, one more than the program had won in the 25 years prior (Editor’s note: Due to COVID-19, there was no IHSA postseason in 2020-21 and the 2019-20 postseason was canceled a day before the Kays were scheduled to play for a sectional championship).
And while IBCA Class 3A third-team all-state guard Nate Hill and honorable mention all-stater Tomele Staples are just two of several pieces from last year’s squad that have graduated, the cupboard is anything but bare for Pickett and the Kays this winter.
All-Southland Athletic Conference forward Naz Hill, who joined Staples and Nate Hill on the Daily Journal All-Area team a year ago, is back in the fold to lead a boisterous frontcourt alongside Davon Prude, who is looking to build upon his honorable mention All-Southland efforts last season.
The backcourt will be filled by Larenz Walters, who had a breakout sophomore campaign a year ago and will now find himself moving from the sixth man role to being the main man at guard. CaRon Johnson also has a larger role as a starting guard, one of several Kays players who have had to patiently wait for their opportunity to take over at the varsity level, joining the likes of fellow guards Sam Yohnka, Jaheim Porter, Damontae May and Javon Logan and forward Geral Halbert, all of whom figure to see more minutes in the rotation this year, as does 6-foot-4 freshman guard Lincoln Williams.
The Kays have several goals for themselves this year, starting with a defense of their Kankakee Holiday Tournament championship. They also hope to win their second Southland title in the past three seasons before they prepare for another lengthy postseason run, one Pickett thinks can be a rather long one.
“This team has depth and will be as good as the teams from the previous five seasons,” Pickett said. “The conference has definitely gotten better and that will be a challenge, but our talent level should keep us in the state rankings and make us a threat to get to [the IHSA State Finals in] Champaign in March.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.