Irish lack quantity, but not quality, for 2022-23 season

Bishop McNamara has a light varsity boys basketball roster this season, with just nine players on the roster and the injury bug already dwindling that down even further. But what the Fightin’ Irish lack for in roster size, they make up for it with roster talent as they look to win 20 games for the second-straight season.

There are several players who have graduated from last year’s 24-6 ballclub, as starters Nolan Czako, Alan Smith, Colton Provost and Frank Fouts have all moved on, but the lone returning starter, point guard Jaxson Provost, is primed for a strong senior year as McNamara’s on-court and off-court leader.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

