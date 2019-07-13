Daily Journal Staff Report
The Kankakee Girls Summer Softball League Aftershock will be holding tryouts for the 2019-20 year at the end of July and beginning of August. Tryouts will be held at Butterfield Sports Complex, 1605 W. Butterfield Trail, Kankakee.
Tryouts for the 10U team will be held 6 p.m. July 30, 6 p.m. Aug. 1 and 12 p.m. Aug. 4.
Tryouts for the 12U team will be held 7 p.m. July 30, 6 p.m. Aug. 1 and 12 p.m. Aug. 4.
Tryouts for the 14U team will be held 6 p.m. July 30, 7 p.m. Aug. 1 and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4.
Tryouts for the 16U and 18U teams will be held 7 p.m. July 30, 7 p.m. Aug. 1 and 3 p.m. Aug. 4.
All levels also will hold tryouts 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 and 1 p.m. Aug. 11.
For more information, call Andy Nicholas at 815-954-0475.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!