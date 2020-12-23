Two months ago, the Olivet Nazarene University men’s basketball team kicked off its season with a stiff test against Indiana Wesleyan. Since then, the Tigers, who entered the season ranked 17th in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll, have been on pause, just like the rest of the school’s winter sports have been since the university put a halt to them amidst COVID-19.
The stoppage is nearly over, as the Tigers prepare to reunite after Christmas and cram in a few days filled with practice and preparation ahead of their season restart Dec. 30. The team will get together, go through a series of testing and then practice twice per day for two days before hosting No. 20 St. Francis.
“It’s a quick turnaround,” said Tigers coach Nick Birkey. “But like I told the guys at the beginning of the year, so many things can change at the drop of a hat, and I’ve tried to get us as many games as possible.”
The Tigers have 17 games scheduled for the second semester to build upon a 25-point loss to the third-ranked Wildcats on Oct. 27. There were a couple of brief quarantines before the school paused athletics for the entire semester, meaning it’s been about 40 days since the team was last together. Some schools in the NAIA have played their seasons as normal, with schools deciding on an individual basis on how to handle athletics.
There was a somewhat typical preseason before the first game, so the team won’t be starting totally fresh, but the lengthy downtime has been a difficult pill to swallow with both new faces and increased roles for some old faces on a team that was one of the top seeds and a favorite in last year’s canceled national tournament.
“We have some young guys who are [going to] play, and their development has been stunted a bit,” Birkey said. “So, as we get into January and February, I’m ready to coach these guys up and see the growth we need from them to see success from our team.”
Players returned to their homes during break, keeping in shape in whatever ways they can. With a roster comprised of players from four different states and several different areas within those states, different players have been dealt different restrictions and mitigations.
Junior center Alex Gross, the team’s returning leading scorer, has made due by getting some conditioning in outside when the weather permits and lifting the limited weights he has access to between himself and some friends in his hometown of Hope, Ind.
Although Gross isn’t able to get much work in with his teammates, their communication has continued, whether through team Zoom meetings or casual conversation, during which he and his teammates give each other pointers and ideas to make their routines more efficient during their time apart.
“Obviously, we’re not together as a team ... but we still talk to each other and give updates,” Gross said. “I just talked to John [Contant] this morning, and we just go back and forth with what we’ve been doing over break and stuff.
“We’re all pretty good friends off the court, so we just keep up the communication and pick up on different things.”
Some players, such as 2020 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate Gabe Renchen, are still around town and have been able to get some time at the team facilities. Renchen said graduate assistant Kale Maupin has been working with him and some other teammates to get as prepared as possible.
“I’m trying to take big advantage of this,” Renchen said. “I appreciate [Maupin] coming in and working with us. It’s a really competitive atmosphere.”
The Tigers’ tilt with St. Francis will serve as their only tune up before Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play begins Jan. 2. Birkey said having a wealth of returning experience — with guys such as Gross, Contant, CJ Smith and Gavin Griggs averaging 12 or more minutes per game last season — means the break won’t be as impactful as it could have been with a younger team.
“Just having those conversations with the older guys about how they work and how excited they are to be back is a positive thing,” Birkey said. “If we had a bunch of freshmen and sophomores there might be some things I’d be concerned with, but we’re pretty experienced.”
On the court, the Tigers will have some voids to fill, namely Nic Reed, the program’s all-time leading scorer, and Dane Schlafley, who graduated and has taken a role as an assistant coach with the team.
Gross said he and Contant, the lone returner from last year’s starting five, will have more responsibility on both ends.
“As far as gameplay goes, you’ll see a more aggressive me and [a more aggressive] John as well,” Gross said. “Maybe a little more pick-and-roll and two-man game with us and to, obviously, complement [Smith] as much as possible because he’s a knockdown shooter.”
Christian Straw, a 2018 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate, and players such as Cade Chitty and Barik Olden are returning players who will see more minutes. Freshmen Landon Pflederer and Tyler Schmidt are expected to see significant time.
“We should be nine or 10 deep this year, which is a good thing because when we come back, we won’t be in the best shape,” Birkey said. “We’re more athletic this year and have the big guy inside with [Gross], and I’m just excited about our group.”
Before the Tigers get back together, they will have the opportunity to spend Christmas with their families, as they did for Thanksgiving, a rarity for basketball players and coaches during what typically is a busy time of year. Gross, a new uncle, said he has been able to spend time with his nephew.
The Tigers are prepared to rejoin their basketball family, and Birkey said he is grateful he and his team can find the silver lining of the mess that has been COVID-19, which is spending time with the ones they love most.
“December is usually a busy month for basketball, but personally, I’ve gotten to enjoy [the break], spending Thanksgiving and Christmas with my family,” Birkey said. “It’s been good in that regard, but I know the guys, the coaches and myself are anxious to get back to practice and to get back to competing.”
