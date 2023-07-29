Amber Eisha

Gardner-South Wilmington athletic director Amber Eisha.

 Courtesy of Amber Eisha

With the 2023-24 calendar year a little under a month away before fall sports open up, a trio of area schools — Gardner-South Wilmington, Grace Christian and Trinity — will be looking to get underway with new leadership at the top.

Whether it was due to promotions, retirements or unfortunate circumstances in regards to Trinity's Mike Lawrence, the school's longtime athletic director who passed away this past spring after a long fought battle with cancer, the Panthers, Crusaders and Eagles will all be led by new administration this upcoming school year.

GS-W ready to pounce under newly promoted Eisha

Recommended for you