KANKAKEE — A little drizzle didn’t fizzle out any of the excitement at this year’s 60th annual Clive Rollison Memorial Golf Tournament held over the weekend at the Kankakee Country Club, where 92 golfers participated in the special two-day event grouped into teams of four playing two-best balls during 36 holes.

“I think it started as just a friendly way to end the summer over Labor Day weekend and now it’s grown into a 92-person event…we are happy the weather has cooperated,” Head Golf Professional Richard Arden said. “It’s a golf tournament, but I think the big thing is the club getting together and celebrating the summer.

“The event has grown beyond a club event and turned into its own animal within the club, but at the end of the day it’s still about the membership getting together and having a good time over Labor Day weekend,” he added.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

