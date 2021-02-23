Sometimes it comes down to who wants it more. Tonight, the other team wanted it more. The Illini (16-6, 12-4 Big Ten) had their seven game win streak snapped tonight at the hands of the ever dangerous Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans (11-9, 6-9 Big Ten) 81-72. The Illini played by far their worst game of the season, looking out of sorts in the first half.
The Illini came out flat and didn’t get over it until it was too late. Missed shots, turnovers, missed free throws, lack of rebounds, you name it, the Illini failed to do it in the first half. At the break, they were down 10 and had gone 0-for-12 on layups in the first half. The Spartans, on the other hand, dominated every facet of the game and were in complete control at the break. “Yeah I mean it was one of those nights, we were due for one” Head Coach Brad Underwood said after the game.
The Illini were led by Trent Frazier who scored 22, hitting four three pointers in the process. Ayo Dosunmu, despite not being his usual self, added 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Kofi Cockburn managed 13 and six and Andre Curbelo chipped in 12 points and four rebounds. The Illini had to work for every single bucket.
The Spartans were led by their star Aaron Henry. Henry scored 20 while adding six rebounds and five assists. Joshua Langford, who missed the past two seasons with consecutive foot injuries, scored 15 and grabbed an astounding 16 rebounds. The Spartans were not without their foul trouble and had two players foul out and a third ejected after a Flagrant 2 foul on a Dosunmu drive late in the second half.
Tonight was just one of those nights where nothing went right for Illinois. The first half was arguably the worst half of basketball this team has played in over two seasons. Turnovers and missed layups plagued the Illini and the slow start ultimately doomed them. The free throw problem once again reared its ugly head as the Illini went 19-for-34. This stat and the impact of free throws was not lost on Frazier who attributed their struggles as a big part of the loss. “free throws, tonight we didn't do a good job with that”
Despite the loss, the Illini are still second in the Big Ten but the Big Ten title seems to be out of reach, with Michigan in control and with an easy schedule the rest of the year. Even if they do not grab the Big Ten title, this team is built for a deep postseason run and barring a complete collapse, will make one. “Our vision is the National Championship.” Frazier said, “Winning the Big Ten conference, would that have been great? sure, but we have bigger goals.”
