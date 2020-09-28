There is something special about the last night of racing. While some race teams will try to travel and find fall races many will see this past Friday night as the end of their racing season. But there are also many racers that will try to capture a winter’s worth of excitement and adrenaline into one night. For most it is just a hope, but for Don Hilleary all the efforts paid off.
UMP Stock Cars
While Matt Fabrizius stole the headlines and the track title this season it was Don Hilleary that won the biggest UMP Stock Car Feature of the season. Hilleary replaced his failing motor this week with one that had be on the shelf for a decade.
“Can you believe it?“, said former racer David Billingsley. “That was the motor we ran for all those years and it was all frozen up.”
Hilleary brought that motor to life and put on the race of the season driving his 10H car to the front in the Dick Potts Memorial race. The late Potts is a track legend after dominating the field for decades.
UMP Pro Late Models
It came down to a single point. Wheatfield, IN native Kyle Cooper won the division championship by a single point over Torin Mettille by winning the 25-lap main event. Mettille finished 3rd, with nobody but second-place finisher Aaron Heck standing between Mettille and the championship by the time the dust settled. Chase Osterhoff finished fourth in then feature and had to settle for third in the season points battle.
Pro Mods
Ryan Hamilton won the feature in his Kankakee debut but it was Deece Schwartz taking the championship over Dave Whittington.
UMP Modifieds
Jason Hastings parked his car in the middle of the front stretch after winning the final race of the season instead of driving up to victory lane, and for good reason.
“I wanted to take a picture like the ones my grandfather used to have,” said Hastings. “With the grandstands in the background after winning in Kankakee.”
UMP Factory Stocks
Austen Hubbard came into the final night of racing with the point lead locked up. Then it was last year’s champ Jesse Simmons who stole the show by winning the final feature of the season in a dramatic finish bouncing off the wall after contact with Wally Kearst and ahead of Brandon Shelart.
UMP Sport Compacts
Matthew Balthazar held on for the feature win after a fight for the lead with Dallas Strauch and track champion Jake Momper.
