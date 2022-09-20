The weekend’s warm weather wouldn’t allow one to really believe it, but autumn has arrived and we are already a month into the prep football season. And with a solid sample size of four games, including some conference matchups, to look at, we’re starting to get a glimpse of what teams might have a voice in how conference and postseason races shake out.

The IHSA released its initial playoff outlook last week and updated it on Monday after last weekend’s results (and some forfeits this week), and as it stands, nine area teams would qualify for the playoffs if they started today — Bradley-Bourbonnais (Class 7A), Kankakee (5A), Coal City (4A), Reed-Custer (3A), Peotone (3A), Wilmington (2A), Central (2A), Iroquois West (1A) and Milford-Cissna Park (I8FA).

The nine current postseason teams have gotten to their month-long starts in different ways, varying from Reed-Custer’s red-hot start that hasn’t stopped to Kankakee catching fire after a season-opening shutout to Bradley-Bourbonnais showing great resilience last week following a pair of gut-wrenching losses.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

