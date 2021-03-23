The excited anxiousness I felt on that nine-hour car ride is something etched into my brain like a tattoo. Seven months after I had decided to change colleges and career paths, there I was, barely enough room in my grandpa’s black Honda Accord to slide into the driver’s seat, headed west on Interstate 80 to Wayne State College in the northeast corner of Nebraska.
The preparation and anticipation put into the move was higher than the stalks in a Nebraska cornfield in October. After all that build-up and change, when I got there, it was just school. I was in a different state, but I still had to do laundry, grocery shop and get haircuts just like at home.
That’s what the start of the spring football season reminded me of last weekend. The season started seven months late and with three less games being played during a different time of year and coming fresh off of basketball season. There was slight wonder as to how exactly things would turn out.
But pull blocks, hot routes and hard counts are just as much football in March as they are in the fall. The game is still the same. Offense, defense and special teams all matter, and no lead is safe until the scoreboard clock reads triple zeroes, no matter when the game is played.
There will be one difference in this football season, at least locally. There will be no weekly power rankings. I might do a season-ending list after the final week of the year, but something just doesn’t feel right to me about ranking teams during a global pandemic, particularly when or if COVID-19 makes a case to join the rankings this spring.
Quick Recap
Here are the area’s football scores for week 1:
• Sacred Heart-Griffin 30, Kankakee 20
• Wheaton Academy 49, Bishop Mac 23
• Lincoln-Way Central 38, BBCHS 20
• Coal City 48, Streator 0
• Wilmington 35, Lisle 24
• Reed-Custer 33, Manteno 8
• Peotone 22, Herscher 13
• Central 42, Iroquois West 0
• Watseka 28, Momence 8
• Dwight 35, Walter Christian 0
• Milford-Cissna Park 66, Schlarman 14
Shoutout of the week
I don’t care how corny it is, the shoutout this week is to the kids who have stuck with football through these trying times and saw that patience pay off when they took the field last weekend. That extends to the coaches who kept their kids engaged on the field, the teachers keeping them engaged off of it, and the parents and guardians who are slowly finding themselves able to see their loved ones play sports again.
Braidwood’s booming
If there’s any one team after that deserves an extra shoutout this week, it has to be coach Gavin Johnston and the Reed-Custer Comets. With an impressive 33-8 victory against Manteno on Friday, the Comets already have matched their 2019 win total and have five more chances to add to it. The future is bright in Braidwood, and the future might come to the rest of the Illinois Central Eight Conference in a hurry.
Kays make a statement
There aren’t many area losses that will be as impressive as Kankakee’s was to Sacred Heart-Griffin last week. The Cyclones are coached by the state’s all-time wins leader, Ken Leonard, and word in central Illinois is this year’s squad is one of the best Leonard has had. The Kays were able to hang tough and had a chance to take a lead in the second half, showing just how far they’ve come in less than two years.
Central, Coal City keep it rolling
Two of last year’s furthest-advancing playoff teams pitched running clock shutouts last Friday in Central and Coal City. The Comets are similar to the 2019 Coalers in the fact they have a heavy helping of three-year (and even four-year) starters with self-expectations higher than the already-high program standard. They picked up where they left off with a 42-0 win against Iroquois West, and the Coalers showed they’re still the team to beat in the ICE with their 48-0 win against Streator.
