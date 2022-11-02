FOOTBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Collinsville

Bradley-Bourbonnais assistant coach Matt Fox consoles Boilermakers senior Neal May after the team's 14-12 loss to Collinsville in the first round of the IHSA Class 7A Playoffs in Collinsville on Friday.

 Daily Journal/Mary Sharp

As a prep sports reporter, remaining neutral isn’t difficult, but what is difficult is not growing attached to the kids you spend hours-turned-days-turned-seasons-turned-years covering.

It’s what makes being present for the magical memories they make so cool, but it’s also what makes being present for the bittersweet endings harder than an AP Calculus exam.

I could feel the exuberance James “Dink” Stampley was surrounded in after his 68 yards on the final drive of the Kays’ 16-14 win against Mt. Vernon helped seal the deal of their first-round win. I could see it in his smile and hear it in his voice as he told me how excited he was for the opportunity to help his team win.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

