The pain the members of the Reed-Custer football team, particularly the seniors, felt at the end of Saturday’s 32-27 loss at Byron — their second-straight last-second quarterfinal loss to the Tigers — is a football feeling I’ll never understand.

Like the senior class of Comets, I was a part of a football team at McNamara that lost heartbreaking games in the same round, to the same team, in similar fashions, when our Fightin’ Irish lost in the final minutes by two points to Geneseo in both 2008 and 2009. But I was a backup defensive tackle who saw minimal playoff snaps, much less a two-year or three-year starter with a combined one regular season loss over the last two years or a member of an offense that had the third-highest scoring average in IHSA history this season.

It’s not hard to see how the Braidwood community is brought together by athletics, especially on the gridiron the past couple years. Head coach Gavin Johnston is a Reed-Custer graduate, as are several of his assistant coaches. Their understanding of the community that raised them helped them connect with a special senior class that has known for years it was capable of making the run that it ended up having over the last two seasons.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

