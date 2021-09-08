When we made a mad dash through last football season, the first two weeks meant area teams were at least a third of the way done already, as all 15 squads ended up playing five or six games in the spring.
We’re back to a nine-game slate and a postseason this fall, but the first two weeks sure didn’t go at any slower of a rate. We were bound to conference-locked schedules in the spring, but the return of fall football also brought the return of nonconference games, a schedule segment in which several schools around town challenged themselves mightily.
Kankakee, ranked sixth in Class 6A, went to Washington and outclassed Class 6A’s third-ranked team in a 28-14 game that wasn’t really as close as the score indicated, taking command 21-0 before a pair of turnovers got Washington back in it for a brief moment.
In the area nonconference game of the season, ninth-ranked (4A) Coal City displayed tremendous guts and resilience in a 14-6 victory at seventh-ranked (2A) Bishop McNamara, a week after both of those schools took tough losses to larger opponents on the road (Morris for Coal City; Marmion for McNamara), to help highlight a second week of the prep season that saw plenty of competitive action.
Quick Recap
Here are the area’s football scores from Week 2:
• Bradley-Bourbonnais defeated Tilden via forfeit
• Kankakee 28, Washington 14
• Coal City 14, Bishop McNamara 6
• Wilmington 28, Johnsburg 13
• Peotone 34, North Central (Ind.) 8
• Herscher 29, Rochelle 27
• Reed-Custer 56, Arcola 34
• Plano 28, Manteno 0
• Salt Fork 46, Momence 26
• Central 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
• Iroquois West 33, Oakwood 32 (OT)
• Bismarck-Henning defeated Dwight via forfeit
• Westville 38, Watseka 6
• Aquin 44, Milford-Cissna Park 14
Scope on the city
The Kays are the loudest 2-0 in town after their road win last week, but the Boilermakers of Bradley-Bourbonnais find themselves unbeaten as well. Sure, their forfeit win against Tilden isn’t how they wanted to get there, but 2-0 is 2-0. This week, it is the Kays who have seen their Southland Athletic Conference opener, a home game against Thornridge, canceled. Kankakee has picked up a home game with Hope Academy at 7 p.m. as it looks to move to 3-0.
The Boilers begin their conference gauntlet in the Southwest Suburban at Lockport on Friday, with the unplanned off week hopefully providing an extra spring in their steps against the unblemished Porters. With stiff challenges every week from here on out, coach Mike Kohl and company will take a week-by-week approach, looking to win at least three of those weeks to return to the Class 7A playoffs.
Bishop McNamara is 0-2 after one-possession losses to Marmion and Coal City. Their Metro Suburban Opener at Ridgewood should put the first tally in the win column, but the Fightin’ Irish know they have a lot more offensive firepower than their 13 points through two games indicate. With two losses at the onset of conference play, there’s becoming less margin for error for a team that certainly would figure to be a tough out in Class 2A, as long as they reach the postseason.
Intrigue in the ICE
I know we’re only two weeks into the season, but folks will have a hard time finding midsized conferences that have had starts similar to the Illinois Central Eight, which saw seven teams win last week and has six teams that are 2-0.
Aside from the Coalers’ win last week, Class 3A’s top team, Wilmington, moved to 2-0 with a win against Johnsburg. Now, those two teams will meet up for the latest installment of one of the best conference rivalry matchups in the state in Coal City on Friday for the early upper hand in the conference race.
Herscher made a huge statement when the undermanned Tigers left Rochelle with a 29-27 win, showing the Tigers are going to be a threat in coach Dan Wetzel’s final season. Reed-Custer is the only local offense with two 50-plus-point games and hosts Lisle in another game with early conference implications.
Peotone earned an out-of-state win and will return to take on a Manteno team struggling with depth and scoring. All signs point toward things being in favor of the Blue Devils, but this is high school sports, and the Rumble on Route 50 is one of those special rivalries that sees records lose relevancy.
What to make of the Vermillion
Our local half of the Vermillion Valley Football Alliance is largely similar to last year’s Sangamon Valley Conference, just without Paxton-Buckley-Loda, but with so much crossover with the southern half, area teams are having to familiarize themselves with the southern half of the conference as well.
Teams such as Bismarck-Henning and Salt Fork have filled nonconference spots for many of these teams during the years, but those matchups always are intensified with conference ties. As conference, and playoff, races heat up, we’re likely to see a lot of moving and shaking and probably plenty of unpredictability during the better part of the next two months.
